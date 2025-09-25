Citytwig, Inc., an innovative AI-driven InsurTech platform, proudly announces its selection as a winner of the 2025 Most Fundable Companies competition, hosted by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. This prestigious honor recognizes Citytwig as one of the top U.S. companies deemed highly attractive to investors and acquirers, highlighting its strong potential for growth and investment.

The 2025 Most Fundable Companies competition evaluated thousands of applicants from all 50 states, assessing factors such as financial projections, market opportunity, strong intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management team expertise. As a winner, Citytwig gains national brand exposure, including features in Entrepreneur Magazine and access to resources facilitating investor connections, funding opportunities, and potential acquirers. This recognition significantly enhances Citytwig's visibility and credibility in the investment and acquisition community.

Based in Del Mar, CA, Citytwig leverages proprietary contributory data integrity solutions, advanced AI, and intuitive software to empower insurance and financial services organizations. Its flagship AI-powered sales assistant, Hulii, transforms raw data into real-time, actionable insights. Hulii enables insurance carriers, teams, and agents to identify high-potential prospects, uncover new market opportunities, enhance cross-sell and upsell strategies, retain and recruit agents, and reduce customer acquisition costs, driving efficient revenue growth throughout the insurance and financial space.

"We are honored to be named a winner of the 2025 Most Fundable Companies list," said Mike Kratzer, Founder and CEO of Citytwig. "This recognition underscores the transformative impact of Hulii, our AI-powered sales assistant and our commitment to revolutionizing the InsurTech industry. We look forward to leveraging this platform to forge new partnerships and accelerate our growth."

Founded in 2017, Citytwig has emerged as a leader in integrating organizational data, streamlining workflows, and delivering measurable results for insurance and financial services clients. Its solutions prioritize clarity, intelligence, and execution, fostering enduring client partnerships.

For more information about Citytwig and Hulii, visit www.citytwig.com and hulii.ai

About Citytwig, Inc.

Citytwig is an AI-driven InsurTech company headquartered in Del Mar, CA, dedicated to empowering insurance and financial professionals with proprietary contributory data and AI technology. Through its core AI engine, Hulii, Citytwig delivers actionable insights to drive efficiency and revenue growth for its clients.

