vivo Chooses V-Nova PresenZ Immersive Format and V-Nova Studios' Content As Part Of The Eagerly Anticipated Retail Rollout Of Its vivo Vision MR Headset

vivo selects V-Nova's PresenZ volumetric 6DoF format to power immersive demos for the retail rollout of the vivo Vision MR headset across China and Asia.

V-Nova Studios' first original 6DoF production, Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans, will debut on vivo Vision.

The collaboration demonstrates how V-Nova PresenZ enables long-form, nausea-free immersive storytelling, marking a new era of VR/XR entertainment.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM AND SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Following its debut at the vivo Vision MR Headset Launch Presentation held in China, the acclaimed all-new immersive format V-Nova PresenZ was selected by vivo to serve as part of the company's retail rollout of the vivo Vision MR Headset throughout China, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

To help demonstrate vivo Vision's groundbreaking immersive features to consumers, V-Nova will debut Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans, the company's first original title produced using V-Nova's volumetric 6DoF format, V-Nova PresenZ. As part of its retail introduction, V-Nova's Sharkarma will showcase how the vivo Vision MR Headset is designed to compliment the uniquely immersive experience delivered by V-Nova PresenZ, a breakthrough technology that allows audiences to feel physically present in the story and move freely within each scene, without fatigue or discomfort.

"This partnership with vivo marks an exciting step for immersive media. With V-Nova PresenZ on vivo Vision, audiences can experience stories in a way that feels natural and cinematic, opening the door to a new era of XR entertainment." said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova.

The newly launched vivo Vision MR combines dual 8K Micro-OLED displays for stunning clarity with an ultra-light 398g design for all-day comfort. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, it delivers ultra-low latency and intelligent spatial computing, while advanced eye-tracking and micro-gesture controls create an intuitive, truly immersive experience.

Content producers and headset manufacturers engaged in VR/XR have long struggled to combine longform content and headsets without leaving users dizzy or nauseous, this is until now. With V-Nova PresenZ format support on the vivo Vision MR, audiences can now enjoy a volumetric movie format that enables free movement in six degrees of freedom (6DoF) over extended durations. As a result, V-Nova PresenZ represents a significant advancement for cinematic storytelling, enabling viewers to feel inside the movie rather than simply watching it on a screen.

Consumers can now access and download Sharkarma along with several other examples of V-Nova PresenZ content via the V-Nova Studios' app, ImmersiX (https://v-nova.com/immersix/), now available on the Steam platform.

Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans follows the story of a group of adventurers on an ocean-sailing journey that spirals into peril when the crew's reckless disrespect for ocean life unleashes dire consequences. Crafted by V-Nova Studios in collaboration with WildAid and Wendy Benchley, the noted ocean advocate and wife of Jaws author Peter Benchley, Sharkarma is both a high-suspense action drama and an environmental adventure. The film advocates ocean conservation by raising awareness about marine protection.

About V-Nova:

V-Nova is a deep technology company committed to unlocking higher quality digital experiences at scale. The Company's technologies, based on the innovative use of AI and parallel processing, improve data, video, imaging, point cloud compression and have been granted international standard status by MPEG, ISO and SMPTE. V-Nova's relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 1300 international patents, along with a range of software products and solutions. V-Nova Software includes V-Nova LCEVC, the industry's first highly optimized library for encoding and decoding enhanced video streams with MPEG5 Part 2, Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding (LCEVC) and V-Nova VC6, a high performance AI powered software library for SMPTE VC6 (ST-2117) which is used primarily for professional production workflows, imaging, gaming, and media indexing applications.

About V-Nova Studios:

V-Nova Studios is the pioneering immersive business unit of V-Nova Ltd, dedicated to revolutionizing the future of immersive media and cinematic storytelling. Leveraging the groundbreaking V-Nova PresenZ format, V-Nova Studios creates immersive 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) extended reality experiences with cinematic quality, offering unprecedented freedom of movement within virtual environments. The studio focuses on developing a new authentic and immersive cinematic language, producing original content, from movies to music, that showcases the potential of the PresenZ format, and empowering filmmakers-both Major Studios and independents-to push the boundaries of what's possible in extended reality. Through innovation and collaboration, V-Nova Studios is committed to shaping the next generation of visual storytelling.

