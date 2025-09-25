Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
25.09.2025 03:30 Uhr
Iyuno Expands São Paulo Facility to Strengthen Global Network and Inspire Creativity

The 1,355-square-meter facility joins recent U.S. and Mexico renovations, blending cutting-edge technology with the innovative and welcoming spirit of Iyuno Brazil.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno is preparing to unveil a reimagined São Paulo studio, where Dolby Atmos rooms meet playful design details and hidden easter eggs, blending global standards with the creative spirit of its Brazil team.

Iyuno São Paulo

The São Paulo facility now includes 8 state-of-the-art recording rooms, 2 mixing rooms, one equipped for Dolby Atmos, and 2 QC rooms, supported by the highest levels of quality and security. Beyond the technology, the space was designed to feel creative and welcoming: using interior design cues inspired by the unique and vibrant Brazilian culture.

"As part of our global network, this investment strengthens Iyuno's ability to deliver premium dubbing services across the Americas and beyond," said Chris Carey, EVP, Americas Operations. "Brazil has long been recognized as a key hub for dubbing and creative talent, and this expansion demonstrates Iyuno's ongoing commitment to supporting the Brazilian dubbing market."

"This studio was built with our talent in mind. From the creative touches in the space to the Dolby Atmos mixing room, every detail is designed to inspire while meeting the highest international standards," said Wendel Bezerra, Brazil Country Manager. "We want every talent who walks through the doors to feel valued, energized, and ready to deliver their best performance."

For Iyuno Brazil, the renovation isn't just about more space, it's about building on the innovative, welcoming culture of the team, giving talent a brighter home, and ensuring stories resonate more powerfully with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (www.iyuno.com) is a leading provider of localization services for the media and entertainment industry. Trusted by top entertainment brands and creators worldwide, Iyuno offers comprehensive end-to-end localization services from 40 offices across 32 countries. Backed by exceptional creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technologies, Iyuno boasts the largest global footprint in dubbing, subtitling, and media services.

Iyuno Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781477/Iyuno_Sao_Paulo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683109/Iyuno_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iyuno-expands-sao-paulo-facility-to-strengthen-global-network-and-inspire-creativity-302566577.html

