Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 05:00 Uhr
2025 World Manufacturing Convention Wraps Up with Strong Attendance, Highlighting Accessible Innovation

HEFEI, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 World Manufacturing Convention opened on September 20, bringing together a broad international audience in Hefei, Anhui province. Participants from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industries and backgrounds, were united by a shared goal: to advance the global manufacturing sector through open collaboration.

A key takeaway from the event was the strong consensus on a dual foundation for the industry's future: relentless technological progress and deepened international cooperation. Christian Wulff, Honorary Chairman of the Global Alliance of SMEs, emphasized this theme, stating, "The remarkable ascent of Anhui province serves as a powerful testament to how openness, innovation, and deeper collaboration remain timeless drivers of success in industrial development."

Collaboration is not only becoming easier but also more essential. Christoph Ahlhaus, President of the German Federal Association of SMEs, offered a vivid example: a precision parts maker based in rural Germany can now connect directly with electric vehicle manufacturers in Hefei. Using augmented reality (AR), German engineers can perform real-time equipment debugging "on-site" at factories thousands of miles away. "Companies in Germany and Anhui-and across China-are no longer just buyers and sellers; they have become innovation partners," Ahlhaus noted, highlighting the deepening integration of global industrial and supply chains.

Chinese firms are actively embracing this shift. In a keynote address, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group, shared the automaker's global expansion experience. Chery's evolution from a local company in Wuhu to a global player mirrors the broader narrative of Chinese manufacturing: steadily transcending borders and integrating worldwide resources through open cooperation.

The convention delivered a clear message for navigating this era of technological revolution and industrial transformation: success hinges on practical cooperation. To seize the opportunities for sustainable growth, stakeholders must strengthen collaboration in key manufacturing sectors and dismantle barriers to the flow of technology, talent, and data, promoting deeper integration of industry, academia, research, and application.

As the event came to a close, the spirit of open cooperation-forged through handshakes and dialogue-is poised to remain a driving force, steering global manufacturing toward a more integrated and prosperous future.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781752/2025_World_Manufacturing_Convention.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-world-manufacturing-convention-wraps-up-with-strong-attendance-highlighting-accessible-innovation-302566651.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
