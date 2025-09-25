Liberated Syndication, Inc.: From the Mansion to the Mic: Libsyn Inks Hosting & Advertising Deal with Girls Next Level

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive hosting and advertising partnership with Girls Next Level , the hit pop culture podcast hosted by television personalities Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. Season 4 of the audio and video podcast is now underway, with Libsyn set to distribute its first episode on September 28, 2025.

Take a trip back to the early 2000s with Holly and Bridget, stars of E! network's iconic reality show The Girls Next Door - which first premiered 20 years ago in 2005. Each week, the girls take you inside the gates of the Playboy Mansion and behind the scenes of the hit TV show to break down what was real and what was fake. From wild parties and backstabbing drama to lifelong friendships and complicated relationships, Girls Next Level dishes it all every Monday with a brand new episode.

"Girls Next Level is just a great hang with Holly and Bridget, fun, sharp, and always entertaining," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Libsyn. "At Libsyn, we're proud to make the business side work by connecting brands with their super engaged fans so everyone wins."

In a shared statement, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt said, "Launching Girls Next Level has been such an incredible way to revisit and share our experiences from The Girls Next Door with audiences. It's remarkable to see the show grow into a platform that attracts advertiser interest. Libsyn's expertise allows us to focus on producing the content our listeners and YouTube viewers love, while ensuring the show delivers compelling opportunities for brands."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience while helping creators monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while maximizing returns for creators. This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced solutions, including Host-Read and programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, as well as integrated brand opportunities, allowing Girls Next Level to seamlessly incorporate premium ads without disrupting the audience experience.

Both Madison and Marquardt are represented by UTA.

For more information or to advertise on Girls Next Level, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com .

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads , trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-the-mansion-to-the-mic-libsyn-inks-hosting-and-advertising-d-1077998