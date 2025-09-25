

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei released the ISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper at the summit themed "Powering the ISP/MSP Industry with All Intelligence and Resilience." The white paper introduces the RAMS framework-ROI, Availability, Maintenance, and Security, aiming to help ISPs and MSPs thrive with AI by transitioning from providing connectivity to offering intelligent services.



York Yue, Vice President of Huawei, CEO of ISP & OTT BU, delivering a speech

York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of ISP & OTT BU, noted, "AI is advancing rapidly. To navigate changes, data centers and ISPs must focus on three aspects. The first is to increase bandwidth to handle explosive traffic growth and changes in traffic direction. Second, they must optimize data center deployment to meet AI's strict latency requirements. Finally, they must enhance the five-nines (99.999%) reliability standard to ensure the stable operation of AI applications. Huawei is committed to collaborating with customers and partners, leveraging our cutting-edge AI technology and extensive industry know-how, to drive infrastructure upgrades and build a solid foundation for the intelligent world."



Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei's ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, highlighted that to support 24/7, multi-scenario, real-time intelligent services, ISPs and MSPs must build intelligent networks for lossless transmission, ultra-high bandwidth, flexible expansion, and convenient deployment. "Driven by the vision of intelligence and resilience, Huawei has proposed the intelligent RAMS framework, which integrates flexible access networks, evolvable transport networks, and intelligent cloud platforms," said Huang. "RAMS allows for on-demand service expansion, automated O&M, and intelligent fault rectification. This boosts network reliability, security, and user experience."



Releasing the ISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper

The ISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper proposes the RAMS target architecture and draws on real-world scenarios to examine solutions for ROI optimization, differentiated service offerings, intelligent network operations, and high-reliability transport networks. Its purpose is to provide technical support for ISPs and MSPs to build intelligent, resilient networks, driving innovation and growth.



Huawei has been providing cutting-edge products and solutions for more than 5,000 ISPs and MSPs across over 120 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Huawei will double down on its R&D investment in AI-network integration and work closer with customers and partners to promote the implementation and large-scale commercial use of innovative technology.



