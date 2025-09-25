Anzeige
Solas Fiduciary Services Launches Dubai Office to Power Global Growth
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Solas Fiduciary Services Launches Dubai Office to Power Global Growth

DUBAI, UAE and SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solas Fiduciary Services (Solas), a privately owned leader in directorships & corporate governance, has opened a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The move marks a significant milestone in Solas' strategy to strengthen its presence across key financial hubs worldwide.

Martin O'Regan, Managing Director of Solas Fiduciary Services (right), with Jonathan Beardall, Vice President - Head of Wealth & Asset Management at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority (left). Solas Fiduciary Services has launched its new office at DIFC, expanding its independent directorship and corporate governance expertise into the Middle East's leading financial hub.

The Dubai office will allow Solas to provide clients with direct access to its international expertise, delivered in the centre of the region's leading financial hub.

"We are delighted to open our new Dubai office," said Martin O'Regan, Managing Director at Solas Fiduciary Services. "This expansion enables us to extend the trusted services we already provide in Singapore and Hong Kong to clients entering the Middle East. Being in the heart of a thriving financial ecosystem and close to leading global fund managers will accelerate our growth and enhance the value we deliver."

As Asia's only privately owned pure-play directorship firm, Solas identified the Middle East as the natural next step. "Dubai's commitment to building a transparent, well-regulated onshore environment aligns seamlessly with our own values," added Director Corina Quah. "We are grateful to Salmaan Jaffery, Jonathan Beardall and Roula Omran at the DIFC Authority for their warm welcome and efficient support throughout our application process."

"Our strength lies in combining a global network with deep regional insight," O'Regan concluded. "We are committed to delivering exceptional governance, supporting existing clients across the Middle East and forging strong new partnerships."

About Solas Fiduciary Services

Founded in 2016, Solas Fiduciary Services is a privately owned firm specialising in directorships & corporate governance. With offices in Singapore, Hong Kong & Dubai, Solas is Asia's only independent pure-play directorship provider.

The firm's team of experienced professional directors bring expertise across key international jurisdictions including Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Cayman Islands, Dubai, British Virgin Islands & Bermuda.

Solas provides more than governance: services include board support, fund structuring, service provider selection, regulatory analysis & ongoing advisory. With a network that spans the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, MENA & Asia-Pacific, Solas helps clients navigate complexity & achieve success across the entire fund lifecycle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781114/IMG_20250409_WA0019.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solas-fiduciary-services-launches-dubai-office-to-power-global-growth-302565971.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
