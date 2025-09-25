Das Instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2025

The instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2025



Das Instrument 8FS BE0003717312 SOFINA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2025

The instrument 8FS BE0003717312 SOFINA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2025



Das Instrument 59L GB00BPDX2041 SORTED GR.HLDGS LS-,625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2025

The instrument 59L GB00BPDX2041 SORTED GR.HLDGS LS-,625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2025



Das Instrument LE3 US5270641096 LESLIES INC. DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2025

The instrument LE3 US5270641096 LESLIES INC. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2025





