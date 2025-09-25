Ireland's fifth onshore renewable energy auction provisionally allocated 860 MW of solar with the final average price for PV coming in at €0.10063/kWh. ($0.12/kWh).Ireland allocated just over 860 MW of new solar capacity as part of its fifth renewable energy auction scheme (RESS 5), according to the provisional auction results announced on Wednesday. For solar, the final average price was €0.10063/kWh. ($0.12/kWh), wthe the price for wind was lower at €0.09656/kWh, which brought down the average final price for both solar and wind to €0.09881/kWh. Out of the 40 onshore wind and solar projects ...

