LG Ad Solutions today announced the launch of Social Sync powered by Spaceback in the UK, a breakthrough creative solution powered by Spaceback that allows brands to seamlessly transform their digital and social content into high-impact Connected TV (CTV) ads. The partnership was announced earlier this year at NewFronts in the United States but is now available globally.

Connected TV is lowering the barrier to entry for advertisers, making it easier than ever for brands to take the campaigns that resonate on social and that people are already engaging with and bring them to the largest screen in the room. This is the true power of CTV: the unmatched sight, sound, motion, and scale of television combined with the precision and flexibility of digital. The result is a platform where any brand, regardless of size, can deliver premium, emotionally engaging campaigns that reach audiences with impact and efficiency.

"Social Sync is the next evolution in creative storytelling for television," said Ed Wale, VP, International at LG Ad Solutions. "Brands now have a powerful way to extend their most engaging social campaigns into premium CTV environments maintaining creative consistency across screens, amplifying performance, and delivering measurable impact without reinventing the wheel."

In a recent blind case study, Social Sync proved its impact, driving a 22% lift in awareness, 19.5% lift in recall, 26.1% lift in consideration, 18.4% lift in purchase intent, 24.5% lift in brand preference, and 24.2% lift in favourability. The results underscore how Social Sync transforms social content into high-impact CTV creative that not only captures attention but also delivers measurable brand growth.

Why It Matters for Advertisers

: Aligns campaigns across social and CTV, building stronger brand recognition and recall Faster, Smarter Campaigns: Cuts production timelines by eliminating the need to rebuild creative for television

Social Sync is compatible with assets from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, and is fully integrated across LG's owned-and-operated inventory and premium content partner network.

"With Spaceback, advertisers can start with the stories and content proven to work on social. Social Sync makes it seamless for marketers to take those authentic, high-performing social moments and bring them to television without friction. Partnering with LG Ads, we're giving brands an effective way to stay consistent across screens while elevating the impact of the campaigns already proven to work," said Brady Akers, Chief Customer Officer at Spaceback

At a time when advertisers are under pressure to do more with less, Social Sync offers a direct path to extending proven digital creative into the most trusted and impactful medium: television. Whether for brand launches or always-on storytelling, Social Sync turns social content into premium TV experiences that resonate with audiences at scale.

To learn more, visit: https://www.lgads.tv

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators unparalleled scale, reach, and personalized precision on the largest screen in the home.

