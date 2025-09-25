Merrill Lynch BV - Half-Yearly Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|Half-Yearly Report
Merrill Lynch B.V.
24 September 2025
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2025
The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2025 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).
