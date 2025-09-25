Merrill Lynch BV - Half-Yearly Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Company Merrill Lynch B.V. Headline Half-Yearly Report

Merrill Lynch B.V.

24 September 2025

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2025

The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2025 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).