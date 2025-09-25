PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Trading Update

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, provides the following trading update ahead of its Annual General Meeting to be held at 10.00am today at the Company's registered office at The Old Church, 31 Rochester Road, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7PR.

Trading Update

The Board notes that the group's unaudited consolidated management accounts show revenues for the five month period to 31 August 2025 of approximately £1.31m, compared to £1.32m for the equivalent period last year. While revenues were broadly in line, cost of sales and general overheads were marginally higher compared to the same period last year. LBITDA for the five-month period to 31 August 2025 was £52k, a reduction of £60k when compared with EBITDA of £8k for the same period last year. This was mainly due to increased PLC costs for additional support with finance and operations and certain board changes. A more detailed update will be provided in the forthcoming unaudited interim results for the half year, expected to be published in mid November 2025.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc Tel: 01622 717700

Nicola Coote

Acting CEO

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser) Tel:020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel:020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. See www.phsc.co.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.