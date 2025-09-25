Partner Curasense will market Equazen products featuring a clinically researched combination of essential fatty acids across pharmacies, healthcare stores and online pharmacies.

SFI Health EMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, and Curasense BV (Curasense), a Belgian company specializing in the distribution and development of high-quality nutraceuticals and health products, are excited to announce that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for Equazen food supplements in the Netherlands and Belgium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924776817/en/

Partner Curasense will market Equazen® products featuring a clinically researched combination of essential fatty acids.

Under the terms of the agreement, Curasense will hold exclusive rights to distribute, promote, market, and sell Equazen products within the licensed territories. Curasense will begin commercial activities following a transition period from SFI Health's previous licensee.

Together, Belgium and the Netherlands count over 6,500 pharmacies, alongside a strong presence of health stores from 800 independents in Belgium to 2,000 outlets in the Netherlands. With well-established pharmacy and retail networks, plus growing online demand, the agreement positions the brand for strong visibility and reach across both markets.

Matthew Brabazon, GM of SFI Health EMEA commented: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Curasense, a company with extensive experience in the healthcare sector and a strong reputation among healthcare professionals and consumers. This partnership marks an important step in strengthening the Equazen brand, as we leverage Curasense BV's expertise in bringing advanced scientifically naturally sourced health solutions to market. Together, we are committed to expand Equazen's distribution and market share, establishing it as a reference point for brain health and cognitive wellness."

Mr. Jelle D'Helft, CEO of Curasense, added: "We are thrilled to formalize our strategic partnership with SFI Health EMEA for the Equazen® brand in the Netherlands and Belgium. For Curasense, this agreement is a natural extension of our mission to deliver evidence-based health solutions that make a real impact. Equazen's clinically supported formulations align closely with our vision and reflect our ambition to bridge conventional and complementary medicine. This collaboration will accelerate access to innovative, science-backed products for children, adolescents, and adults-while setting new benchmarks in the nutraceutical industry."

The brain health supplement sector is emerging as one of the most dynamic segments within the global food supplements market. In Europe, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030, supported by increasing consumers' focus on sustaining normal cognitive function and mental health.

Equazen is currently present in several EMEA markets, including Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Nordics, and the Baltics, with SFI Health aiming to broaden its reach into new markets to unlock its full sales potential and capitalize on the growing momentum in the brain food supplements sector.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Healthcombines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About Curasense

Curasense BV is a Belgian company specializing in the distribution and development of high-quality nutraceuticals and health products. Building on more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Curasense delivers Health through Nature, Science and Innovation, addressing key needs like cognitive function, inflammation management, and overall vitality.

The company's approach combines a strong foundation in scientific substantiation and strict compliance with European regulations, ensuring proven quality and effectiveness.

Through close collaboration with international partners and healthcare professionals, consumers gain access to our innovative products.

Based in Heist-op-den-Berg (Antwerp), Curasense serves both the Belgian and Dutch markets and continues to expand its ambition of making advanced health solutions available across Europe and beyond.

For more info go to curasense.com/ or follow us Curasense on LinkedIn.

About Equazen

Equazen is a science-based globally branded food supplement designed and studied to help nourish, enhance, and support the human brain's potential across all life stages.

Each product of the Equazen range contains a balanced unique combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), which has been clinically proven for more than 20 years to assist with learning capabilities, concentration and healthy brain development.

Equazen is available in multiple pharmaceutical formats and sizes to support optimal cognitive functions from infants to teenagers.

Currently marketed in 30 countries globally, Equazen is widely recommended by healthcare professionals and trusted by families for the last 25 years.

Equazen aims to advance human health naturally, delivering expertly formulated products that empower individuals to reach their cognitive potential.

For more info visit www.equazen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924776817/en/

Contacts:

For more information

SFI Health EMEA Contact

Elisabetta Bianchi

e-mail address: elisabetta.bianchi@sfihealth.com

Curasense BV Contact

Jelle D'Helft

e-mail address: jelle@curasense.be