Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning appliances, today unveiled its FLOOR ONE S9 Artist in collaboration with TikTok at a special Fashion Week event held at the Diocesan Museum of Milan.

Front-Row Tech, Runway Shine: Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Debuts at Fashion Week

The presentation highlights Tineco's ability to transcend everyday home care by placing its innovations at the intersection of design and performance. With the S9 Artist, the floor washer evolves into a true lifestyle object, designed to blend seamlessly into modern living spaces.

When cleaning meets design

With the S9 Artist, Tineco proves that innovation belongs as much on the runway as it does in the home. More than a floor washer, it is conceived as a piece of contemporary design-an appliance that integrates effortlessly into stylish interiors while delivering unmatched cleaning power.

Where design meets performance

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist combines elegant aesthetics with advanced features:

Smart cleaning: iLoop sensor detects dirt in real time and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow for optimal results.

iLoop sensor detects dirt in real time and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow for optimal results. Exceptional maneuverability: ultra-flat 180° design and 360° fluid movement reach tight spaces with ease, even under low furniture.

ultra-flat 180° design and 360° fluid movement reach tight spaces with ease, even under low furniture. Impeccable hygiene: FlashDry system automatically cleans and dries the brush, while DualBlock Anti-Tangle prevents hair and pet fur from clogging.

FlashDry system automatically cleans and dries the brush, while DualBlock Anti-Tangle prevents hair and pet fur from clogging. Extended runtime: up to 75 minutes of cleaning per charge, enough to wash and vacuum the entire home in one go.

up to 75 minutes of cleaning per charge, enough to wash and vacuum the entire home in one go. Elegant universal design: refined aesthetics adapt to any interior, transforming cleaning into an act that is both practical and stylish.

"With the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, we are setting a new standard in smart home care," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Being invited to showcase at Milan Fashion Week is a recognition of our commitment to combining advanced technology with refined aesthetics. We want to offer consumers a product that delivers both power and beauty, naturally fitting into today's homes."

Availability

The S9 Artist is now available in France at a recommended retail price of €899, on Amazon and Tineco.com.

For more information, visit: fr.tineco.com

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

