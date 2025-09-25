Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - LBank Labs, in collaboration with South Korean Congressman Min Byoung-Dug and the Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association (KBIPA), successfully hosted the "Global Blockchain Forum - Korea 2025" during KBW 2025. The forum, held at the National Assembly Library in Seoul, highlighted blockchain's transformative potential and fostered in-depth discussions on the future of Web3 innovation, regulation, and global collaboration.





The forum featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, fostering dialogue on critical topics such as regulation, Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, AI integration, and stablecoins. These discussions spurred collaboration and practical advancements in the crypto ecosystem.

Notably, Min Byung-deok, a member of the 22nd National Assembly of South Korea, stated in his opening speech that blockchain is reshaping the trust system, and the digitization of Real-World Assets (RWA) will become the core of future finance. He proposed a new "RWA + STO × Stablecoin" model and pointed out that South Korea is about to introduce the "Three Digital Asset Acts" to strike a balance between protecting investors and promoting industrial innovation. KIM Hyeong-Joo, Chairman of KBIPA, added that blockchain is a borderless business field, and international cooperation is crucial for narrowing gaps and driving development.





"Opportunities to integrate Web3 with traditional finance mainly lie in crypto ETFs attracting institutional capital, enterprises allocating crypto assets through DAT strategies, and low-cost, transparent SPACs," said Czhang Lin, head of LBank Labs. "The combination of these three can build a bridge for projects to access traditional financial markets, while outstanding projects in the future will need to fully leverage both exchange and capital market liquidity."





Additionally, Professor Ryu Hyeuk-sun from KAIST, Professor Han Jung-Wook from Seoul National University, CodeVASP CEO Lee Sung Mi, and representatives from leading Web3 institutions including Ethereum Foundation, Animoca Brands, Solana, Berachain, Abstract, Manta Network, IoTeX, Aethir, and LayerZero shared insights on technological breakthroughs, ecosystem development, and cross-chain collaboration, providing actionable case studies and forward-looking perspectives.





As a strategic partner, LBank Labs demonstrated its expertise in analyzing market dynamics and trends, fostering ecosystem development within the Web3 space. Committed to co-building a robust blockchain ecosystem, LBank Labs leverages its global network to drive innovation and sustainable growth, delivering long-term value to the global blockchain industry.

Looking ahead, LBank Labs will continue to champion technological advancements and ecosystem development by supporting cutting-edge research, fostering innovative ventures, and creating narratives that unite global communities. Through international summits, cross-industry partnerships, and fintech integration, LBank Labs aims to unlock new possibilities for the blockchain ecosystem.

About LBank Labs

LBank Labs is a global Web3 venture capital firm with over $100 million in assets under management, focused on early-stage investments across compliant blockchain infrastructure, regulated DeFi applications, AI integration, and institutional-grade decentralized solutions. Its portfolio includes leading projects and funds that are helping develop the next generation of regulatory-aligned, scalable digital technologies.

