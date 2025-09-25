Announcements from Vietnamese solar manufacturing company show its progress towards 3 gigawatts of capacity in each solar module assembly and cell fabricationFrom pv magazine USA Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar said it has finished installing a third module production line, adding 1 gigawatt of annual module production capacity in Greenville, N.C., where it already operated 2 GW. The total of 3 GW in capacity to assemble the company's proprietary Gamma Series monofacial and Gamma Series bifacial solar panels will pair with 3 GW of solar cell capacity that the company is installing ...

