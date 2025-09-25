Transaction will increase Pepper Advantage's UK AUM to ~£50 billion and accelerate PRISM, its proprietary credit management technology platform

Pepper Advantage, a leading international credit management and technology firm, today announced it will acquire Computershare's UK mortgage servicing business, Computershare Loan Services, pending regulatory approval. This strategic acquisition will increase Pepper Advantage's assets under management (AUM) in the UK to circa £50 billion. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of Computershare's mortgage servicing business, including its Topaz Finance and Zephyr lending operations, will significantly expand Pepper Advantage's UK footprint, adding substantial credit management capabilities to the company's existing hubs in London and Uxbridge.

The acquisition extends the reach of PRISM, Pepper Advantage's proprietary credit management technology platform, across a significant asset base. This expansion will allow the business to deliver enhanced operating leverage, deeper data integration, and scalable servicing infrastructure tailored to an even broader range of institutional clients. By embedding advanced analytics and workflow automation across the credit lifecycle, PRISM supports performance optimisation, regulatory alignment, and an improved customer experience.

Pepper Advantage plans to migrate its entire UK asset base onto the PRISM platform, which will represent roughly £50 billion in the UK across consumer, residential mortgage, and commercial real estate credit. The company will:

Integrate the full Computershare loan book and its historical data sets to significantly enhance PRISM's analytics and workflow engines;

the full Computershare loan book and its historical data sets to significantly enhance PRISM's analytics and workflow engines; Strengthen the platform's core capabilities, including early risk detection for vulnerable customers, and enrich its portfolio analytics to inform strategic asset management;

the platform's core capabilities, including early risk detection for vulnerable customers, and enrich its portfolio analytics to inform strategic asset management; Broaden the depth and precision of the credit intelligence delivered to institutional clients, enabling more proactive borrower support and improved customer outcomes.

"This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to use technology to transform the customer experience and improve the service they receive," said Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO, Pepper Advantage. "It is also a milestone for Pepper Advantage as we grow our UK AUM and significantly expand our capacity to serve a wider client base. This strategic move reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance credit management through technology; strengthen our platform capabilities; broaden our data insights; and support better outcomes for clients and customers. Computershare has been a great steward of the loan services business, and I am thrilled to welcome its talented UK mortgage team to the Pepper Advantage family as we embark on this exciting journey together."

The deal will bring together a dynamic team of talented credit management professionals, further enhancing the quality of service and expertise available to customers. With a shared commitment to excellence, the combined teams will work collaboratively to drive technological advancements, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance outcomes for borrowers.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in late 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is an international credit management and technology company that offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending.

