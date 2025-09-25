When the world of fashion gathers at Milan Fashion Week, everything revolves around elegance, innovation, and perfection. Tineco, the leading brand for smart cleaning appliances, partnered with TikTok for this year's event and stood out as the only cleaning brand to appear on the Fashion Week stage. With the successful presentation of its FLOOR ONE Artist Series, Tineco is redefining home care by merging cutting-edge technology with refined design.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist meets Milan Fashion Week Setting New Benchmarks in Smart Home Cleaning.

Three Models, One Vision: The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, S9 Artist Steam Pro, and S7 Artist each embody a vision of turning every cleaning routine into a statement that blends functionality with style and personality. Technology becomes not only practical, but also beautiful. At the center of the series stands the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, which offers the following highlights:

Haute Couture for the Home

Much like the exclusivity of a fashion show's front row, every detail of the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist has been crafted with precision. Its sleek silhouette, refined design, and intuitive usability make it more than just a cleaning device-it becomes a statement piece that connects interior style with everyday functionality.

Effortless as a Runway Moment

With 360° maneuverability and a lightweight body, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist glides across floors like a model on the catwalk. Whether navigating tight corners or covering wide areas, movements remain intuitive, elegant, and fluid-delivering limitless freedom in cleaning. Its ultra-slim design, only 12.85 cm in height when laid flat, makes it easy to reach beneath furniture for spotless results. Equipped with Tineco's iLoop smart sensor, the device automatically detects dirt levels and adjusts suction power and water flow in real time. Operation is simple via the integrated display.

Flawless Results

The dual-edge anti-tangle brush prevents hair wrapping, while continuous fresh water circulation ensures a hygienic clean. From pet hair and grease to everyday messes, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist tackles challenges with ease. In terms of hygiene, it also sets new standards: the 85 °C FlashDry self-cleaning system automatically washes and dries the brush roller for lasting cleanliness.

Just as Milan Fashion Week redefines the future of fashion, Tineco sets new benchmarks in smart home cleaning with the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist. More than a functional device, it is a lifestyle statement for modern living.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is available now at the Tineco Store and Amazon for €899 (RRP).

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

