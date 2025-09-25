Sky Labs Launches CART BP, a Ring-Type Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor

App-based "Blood Pressure Calendar" enables 24-hour tracking, including nighttime measurements

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs announced the official launch of CART BP, a ring-type personal blood pressure monitor designed for everyday use.

Worn on the finger, CART BP enables 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, including during sleep. The device has been approved by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and was developed based on the clinically validated technology of CART BP pro, Sky Labs' professional model adopted by hospitals as an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device.

Conventional home blood pressure monitors use cuff-based arm compression, making it difficult to measure blood pressure during sleep. As a result, capturing nighttime readings has been a major limitation.

In other words, CART BP tracks morning blood pressure, offering a natural and seamless way to follow changes throughout the day. By providing these insights, CART BP supports the early detection and prevention of serious cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions, including stroke, cerebral hemorrhage, and myocardial infarction.

In addition, CART BP users can check blood pressure changes through the dedicated mobile app. The app's "My Blood Pressure Calendar" feature displays average values and fluctuations by time and date in easy-to-read graphs. With this visualization, users can clearly recognize their blood pressure patterns and put personalized, systematic health management into practice.

CART BP is now available for purchase through the company's official online store, Naver Smart Store, and Coupang. Customers first receive a sizing kit to determine the correct ring size, after which the customized device is delivered.

"CART BP brings clinically validated hospital technology into the hands of consumers," said Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs. "Its key advantage lies in enabling management tailored to individual lifestyle patterns, including blood pressure during sleep."

To mark the launch, Sky Labs will also carry out a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The company will donate CART BP devices to elderly residents in isolated areas with limited medical infrastructure, thereby improving access to blood pressure monitoring and promoting community health.

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

Media Inquiries

Inok Jung inok.jung@skylabs.io

Jeyoon Song jeyoon.song@skylabs.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780999/CART_BP_Device_App_Interface.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765675/5527995/Sky_Labs_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sky-labs-launches-cart-bp-a-ring-type-cuffless-blood-pressure-monitor-302565855.html