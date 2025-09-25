Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF9K | ISIN: GB00BYYX6C66 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VW
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:12
16,400 Euro
+0,61 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERILLION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 09:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerillion Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today that it has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52580525, August 2025). We believe this recognition is another proof point for Cerillion, underlining the company's ongoing success and growing stature in the industry.

Cerillion Logo

The IDC MarketScape report assesses the capabilities and strategies of customer experience (CX) platform vendors, including omni-channel interaction management, customer journey mapping, embedded AI, and integration within broader BSS/OSS ecosystems to deliver seamless and differentiated experiences at every customer touchpoint.

Cerillion offers strong alignment with industry standards, including TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open APIs, with multiple real-world Open API certifications. This standards-based approach ensures robust interoperability with existing BSS/OSS applications, giving CSPs the confidence to modernise without lock-in. Combined with a modular, pre-integrated architecture and intuitive low-code/no-code tools, Cerillion enables operators to innovate faster and create more personalised and engaging customer experiences.

"We are delighted to be recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "Combined with our recent inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, we believe this recognition demonstrates the growing industry acknowledgment of Cerillion's ability to simplify customer management, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver certainty of outcome for our customers worldwide."

Notes to Editors

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 75 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062687/5528395/Cerillion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerillion-named-as-a-major-player-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-customer-experience-platforms-for-telecommunications-2025-302566173.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.