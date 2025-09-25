Elekta AB: Elekta marks two millionth patient treated with Leksell Gamma Knife radiosurgery

STOCKHOLM - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announces that more than two million patients worldwide have now received Leksell Gamma Knife® radiosurgery. The two millionth treatment was recently carried out at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

Since its invention by the late Professor Lars Leksell at Karolinska Hospital in the 1960s, Gamma Knife radiosurgery has provided a non-invasive, highly precise alternative to open brain surgery for patients with brain tumors, vascular malformations, and neurological disorders.

Anne-Sofie Canskog was treated for a meningioma using Esprit, Elekta's latest Gamma Knife. She said: "This was my second Gamma Knife treatment, so I knew what to expect. It was so much better than the open brain surgery I went through before. I'm grateful for this technology and the care I received - it's given me hope for the future."

Anders Fytagoridis, Head of the Neurosurgery Department at Karolinska University Hospital added: "Karolinska has been at the heart of Gamma Knife innovation since the very beginning. Treating the two millionth patient is a proud moment for our team. For us, every patient's story is unique - and this milestone highlights how Gamma Knife radiosurgery helps people receive precise, non-invasive care that allows them to return to daily life more quickly. Over the years, we have seen Gamma Knife radiosurgery transform outcomes for people with a wide range of brain conditions, offering hope and improved quality of life without the need for open surgery. We look forward to continuing this legacy of innovation and compassionate care."

With approximately 360 systems installed in more than 60 countries, Gamma Knife is the most clinically proven and well documented stereotactic radiosurgery device on the market, with three times more peer-reviewed journal articles published than all other technologies combined.* Every day, more than 200 people around the world receive Gamma Knife treatment for conditions ranging from brain tumors to trigeminal neuralgia.

Caroline Leksell Cooke, Senior Vice President and Head of Neuro Solutions, Elekta and granddaughter of Professor Lars Leksell said: "This milestone is deeply personal for me and for everyone at Elekta. My grandfather's vision was to give patients a gentler, more precise treatment option, and today, Gamma Knife continues to change lives for people with neurosurgical and oncological brain indications around the world. As we celebrate two million patients treated, we honor our legacy and look forward to bringing hope to millions more."

*Mitrasinovic et al. J Clin Neurosci. 2019 Jan;59:12-19 doi: 10.1016/j.jocn.2018.09.029

