Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A0M45W | ISIN: FR0006174348
25.09.25 | 08:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 18:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 700 million with a maturity in October 2033

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France - September 24, 2025

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 700 million with a maturity in October 2033

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the successful placement of a EUR 700 million bond issue maturing in October 2033 and carrying a coupon of 3.375%.

This bond issuance was largely oversubscribed (2.4 times), enabling Bureau Veritas to price with a final spread much below initial price indications. This underlines the strong investors' confidence in Bureau Veritas business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy as well as the quality of its credit profile. This issuance would be assigned an A3 rating by Moody's.

This new bond allows Bureau Veritas to seize attractive market conditions for general corporate purposes in the context of its LEAP | 28 strategy.

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on October 1st, 2025.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.
BNP Paribas, CIC, HSBC, ING, Mizuho and Santander acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.
Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.
ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTSMEDIA CONTACTS
Laurent BrunelleMartin Bovo
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09+33 (0) 6 14 46 79 94
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.commartin.bovo@bureauveritas.com
Colin Verbrugghe
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80
colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com
Romain Gorge
+33 (0)6 83 47 95 92
romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com
Inès Lagoutte
ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

