Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: 875072 | ISIN: US7547301090 | Ticker-Symbol: RJF
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 07:31
148,00 Euro
+0,68 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 22:24 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raymond James Financial Reports August 2025 Operating Data

St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for August 2025, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

"Record client assets under administration of $1.69 trillion grew 10% year-over-year and 2% over the preceding month primarily driven by higher equity markets and net asset inflows," said CEO Paul Shoukry. "Advisor recruiting remains strong. Clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program balances of $54.2 billion declined 4% year-over-year and 1% sequentially. The investment banking pipeline continues to be robust."

Operating Data

As of % change from
$ in billions August 31,
2025 		August 31,
2024 		July 31,
2025 		August 31,
2024 		July 31,
2025
Client assets under administration $ 1,688.5 $ 1,535.3 $ 1,653.4 10% 2%
Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,626.1 $ 1,474.1 $ 1,591.8 10% 2%
Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 978.9 $ 860.2 $ 956.5 14% 2%
Financial assets under management $ 270.0 $ 240.9 $ 264.3 12% 2%
Bank loans, net $ 50.2 $ 45.8 $ 49.7 10% 1%
Clients' domestic cash sweep and Enhanced Savings Program balances $ 54.2 $ 56.3 $ 54.8 (4)% (1)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.69 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.


