Nokia Oyj: Nokia named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions

Nokia named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions

Nokia positioned as a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G for fifth consecutive year.

Gartner places Nokia as furthest on Completeness of Vision axis for its capabilities.

25 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Communication Service Provider 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions. Gartner also positioned Nokia as being furthest in Completeness of Vision. This is the fifth consecutive year Nokia has been positioned as a 5G Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant.* The report is available here (https://www.nokia.com/core-networks/5g-core/gartner).

"We believe that being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reflects not only our technology leadership, but also the trust our customers and partners place in us. With a core that is security-first, automation-enabled and AI-ready, we're helping service providers operate more efficiently and realize new business opportunities that drive both growth and profitability," said Kal De, Senior Vice President, Product and Engineering, Nokia.

The Nokia Core Networks portfolio is fully cloud-native, making it possible for operators to run their full 2/3/4/5G and IMS cores in cloud-native network functions. Solutions cover cloud packet core; subscriber data management; voice core; analytics, charging, policy, signaling and network exposure; cloud infrastructure, management and orchestration; and services and care. New services can be rolled out quickly, securely and without limitations in multi-cloud, highly automated environments. Customers can also choose to deploy their entire core on the same cloud platform, optimizing performance, operations and costs.

At the end of Q2 2025, Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core operator customers, with a total of 125, and the most live deployments at 54, according to industry data.

The Gartner report comes soon after industry analyst Omdia ranked (https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/215022) Nokia's Core portfolio #1 for competitiveness in its "Market Landscape: Core Vendors - 2025" report. Omdia highlighted Nokia's comprehensive strengths among 11 leading core vendors, with top scores achieved in the categories of cloud-native, automation, core as a service, number of 5G Standalone core deals with CSPs, and core portfolio breadth. Nokia was also named (https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/214818) a Leader in GlobalData's 2025 5G Mobile Core Competitive Landscape Assessment. In its report on 5G SA Core, SDM, Policy & Charging, Téral Research stated (https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/214972), "Nokia commands 33% of the global commercial 5G SA footprint, due in part to its multi-cloud strategy."

* From 2021-23, Nokia was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions, Peter Liu (https://www.gartner.com/analyst/bdc907b87f), Susan Welsh de Grimaldo (https://www.gartner.com/analyst/b1cc07b87c), Kosei Takiishi (https://www.gartner.com/analyst/bcc003b578), Enrique Hernandez-Valencia (https://www.gartner.com/analyst/b9c800be72a1), 22 September 2025.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Webpage: Nokia 5G Core (https://www.nokia.com/core-networks/5g-core/)

