World Green Energy signed a land sublease with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd for 50 acres in Odisha, India, to build a 2 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and 1.2 GW module factory.From pv magazine India World Green Energy (WGE) today announced it has signed a land sublease agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd. (TSSEZL) for 50 acres at the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha. The agreement, signed by Manikanta Naik, managing director of Tata Steel SEZ Ltd, and Srinibash Sahoo, managing director of World Green Energy, paves the way for the construction ...

