Vaycaychella, Inc.: VAYK Announces Name Change to "Great Estate Blockchains Inc"

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today announced that the company will change its name to "Great Estate Blockchains, Inc." This decision came following the revival of the company's cryptocurrency strategy, which aims to monetize the intangible assets of historic landmarks, a category of assets worth tens of billions to hundreds of billions.

"There are one and a half million properties on the National Register as historic landmarks, and probably 10 times more on state and local registers as historic landmarks. Each of them may have an intangible value ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to a few million dollars," explained Jason Armstrong, CEO of Vaycaychella. "If the average intangible value of a National Register historic landmark is around $100,000, the total value of their intangible assets will be over one hundred billion. The total value of intangible assets of historic landmarks, therefore, may reach a trillion dollars."

Prominent historic landmarks can usually monetize their intangible value from tourism and sales of franchised commodities, such as books, videos, and souvenirs. However, for the majority of historic landmark properties that lack prominent status, their intangible value is usually under-monetized or not monetized at all.

In the past two years, Vaycaychella management has been working with its partners and potential investors to develop a business model, which will combine a cryptocurrency strategy with a short-term rental strategy to monetize the intangible value of these historic landmarks.

"We have always been pioneers in exploring the potential of applying cryptocurrency strategies to daily business operations," stated Jason Armstrong, CEO of Vaycaychella. "In March 2022, the previous management acquired Definancial, Inc., a technology firm developing cryptocurrency exchange solutions. After the new management team took over in 2024, we planned to release crypto -based Non- fungible Tokens (NFTs) based on our newly acquired rights to a $2.5 million property, which is a nationally registered historic landmark."

The company believes that it is ready to launch this new business model. The name change is its first step. Besides the name change, the company is expanding its portfolio of historic landmarks. The company is currently under agreement to renovate and manage the famous Rufus Rose house, a multi-million dollar historic landmark in downtown Atlanta. The company is also in negotiation to acquire the intangible rights to a multi-million dollar historic landmark located in New York City.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.