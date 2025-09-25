New leaders will strengthen Vialto's product, legal, and operations functions across North America and Europe

Vialto Partners, a leader in global work, tax, and immigration solutions, today announced the appointment of five senior executives to strengthen its global C-suite functions. These additions will drive innovation, strengthen operations across North America and Europe, and accelerate the firm's global expansion. Together, they add decades of cross-industry leadership, strengthening Vialto's ability to deliver seamless workforce mobility worldwide.

The new hires include:

Aaron Smith , Global Chief Product Technology Leader: Aaron joins Vialto as the company's first-ever chief product executive, underscoring the company's commitment to a technology-forward vision. He will oversee Vialto's global product and technology strategy. Aaron brings more than 25 years of experience in product innovation, global product management, and engineering delivery. He spent more than a decade at ADP in senior executive roles, spearheading the evolution of its HCM platforms, simplifying enterprise product portfolios, and driving innovation for multinational clients.

Rupa Patel , Chief Legal Officer and Group Company Secretary: Rupa will oversee Vialto's global legal strategy and governance. She brings extensive experience in guiding businesses across diverse sectors, including technology, education, short-term rentals, and outdoor advertising. Known for her ability to navigate complexity and drive growth, she combines board-level legal expertise in M&A, commercial strategy, and governance with a proven track record of executive leadership.

Fernando Ayuso , Chief Operating Officer, EMEA: Fernando will lead operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He brings more than two decades of experience transforming large multinationals and private equity-backed organizations. He has served as Managing Director at WPP and Head of Strategy at Experian. Additionally, he held senior roles at Accenture Strategy and Deloitte, delivering mission-critical programs for clients such as Pfizer, Mastercard, or Telefónica.

Megan Richer , Chief Operating Officer, Europe West: Megan will be responsible for driving operational excellence and regional business growth across Western Europe. She previously spent the past decade at Via, helping scale the business from startup to more than 700 deployments in over 30 countries, leading regulatory efforts, securing public funding, and forging cross-sector partnerships. Earlier in her career, she held global operations roles at Thomson Reuters.

Megan will be responsible for driving operational excellence and regional business growth across Western Europe. She previously spent the past decade at Via, helping scale the business from startup to more than 700 deployments in over 30 countries, leading regulatory efforts, securing public funding, and forging cross-sector partnerships. Earlier in her career, she held global operations roles at Thomson Reuters. Nathalie Rooth, Market Lead, DACH: Nathalie will spearhead Vialto's strategy and client engagement across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. With more than 25 years of international leadership, Nathalie has extensive experience working alongside global enterprises, private equity firms, and executive teams, having led complex business transformations across multi-country operations. Most recently, she served as Managing Director for Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain at Serco, and previously held senior roles at DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"At Vialto Partners, we have carefully invested in building an exceptional global executive leadership team to drive long-term growth," said Neil Masterson, CEO of Vialto Partners. "As we continue to expand globally, these leaders bring not only deep expertise but also the vision to help Vialto redefine the strategies behind global work in a rapidly changing landscape, well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide."

