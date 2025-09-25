DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 420.1064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3598451 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN LEI Code: 969500O1OK3VT6SR8339 Sequence No.: 403170 EQS News ID: 2203604 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203604&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)