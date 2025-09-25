Asana believes agents' ability to collaborate and execute nuanced work alongside humans not just act autonomously is the secret to AI-powered teamwork

Asana AI Teammates extend automation beyond simple tasks to complex workflows, boosting team velocity and work quality

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for human AI collaboration, today announced AI Teammates: collaborative agents that understand the context of all work across an organization and how that work gets done. A single agent can support multiple teams simultaneously, continuously improving and adapting from human feedback to increase the velocity and quality of collaborative work across the business.

Asana is addressing widespread concern about the effectiveness of agents in the workplace: research shows autonomous agents fail at 70% of basic tasks1. The problem isn't AI power or capability it's that agents typically support individual users and don't have the context, checkpoints, and controls required to be effective teammates that can adapt and learn from human interactions, and execute work across complex workflows.

"Everyone is building autonomous agents, but autonomy is the wrong goal," said Dan Rogers, CEO of Asana. "Work is highly nuanced enterprise workflows encompass many teams, multiple data points and impact all levels of the organization. Agents can only collaborate effectively with humans if they have access to the company's operational framework or 'blueprint' to who is doing what by when, how, and why. Our Work Graph® data model provides exactly that giving AI Teammates a rich history of context, processes and data."

"Importantly, our approach also gives humans control over how agents access data and consume resources with admin visibility and usage limits at their fingertips. This keeps AI costs predictable even if AI Teammate adoption is rapid and widespread."

AI Teammates extend Asana's existing AI capabilities, which include AI Studio, a no-code builder for AI-powered workflows that handle repeatable, routine tasks at high volume.

What Makes AI Teammates Different

AI Teammates are built for true human and AI collaboration through three critical capabilities:

Context: Know your business, not just prompts

AI Teammates can be given comprehensive context of team goals, workflows, and organizational structure through the Asana Work Graph®. Team-wide memory allows them to build institutional knowledge and continuously adapt to how teams work, maintaining context across projects and interactions, while making informed decisions that align with business objectives.

Checkpoints: Built-In Transparency and Accountability

Unlike other agents that work separately from team workflows, AI Teammates operate within Asana's work management platform, which guarantees transparency and accountability. Agents show their step-by-step approach, take feedback from the team, and iterate based on input. Users and admins can see how AI Teammates are acting, where they're engaged, and what outcomes they're driving just like human teammates. The key is having AI work in the same structure that everyone else uses.

Control: Team governance over rogue automation

AI Teammates have enterprise-grade governance. Teams maintain control over data access, user permissions, operational parameters, and credit consumption. This ensures AI works within organizational guardrails without sacrificing trust or creating unpredictable cost.

Collaborative AI in Action: Real Results Across Functions

AI Teammates are quick to deliver results and impact across mission-critical functions for Asana customers:

Marketing An AI Teammate can serve as a Campaign Strategist that drafts campaign briefs, tracks deliverables, and reports on ROI. It can also act as a Creative Partner, helping to accelerate creative development by drafting content, brainstorming variations, and reviewing assets against brand guidelines.

IT An AI Teammate can take on the role of an IT Ticketing Specialist, handling service requests by automatically categorizing and routing tickets. It can also troubleshoot issues, identify patterns and trends in recurring problems, and commit resolutions to memory to keep the knowledge base up to date.

Product and Engineering AI Teammates can be a Bug Investigator, acting as the first line of defense to interpret bug reports, consolidate duplicates, and assess severity. It can also serve as a Sprint Accelerator, tracking story progress, flagging at-risk items, and summarizing sprint outcomes.

Operations and PMO An AI Teammate can act as a Launch Navigator that tracks cross-functional launches, monitors dependencies, and flags risks. Agents can also take on the role of an Insights Analyst, condensing detailed project data into concise reports that are tailored for leadership audiences.

"What excites me most is how quickly our customers are finding value with AI Teammates," said Rogers. "Teams across every industry are discovering new ways to delegate meaningful work, and the use cases keep expanding as they see what's possible. The organizations that master human and AI collaboration rather than chasing autonomy will be the ones that pull ahead. They'll move faster, achieve more ambitious goals, and create competitive advantages that are hard to replicate. We're excited to be the platform that makes this all possible."

Global Companies Choose Collaboration Over Autonomy

"Asana AI Teammates helps us to securely unlock the institutional knowledge within our work data, generating data-driven insights that inform critical business decisions. In one use case, it completed weeks of complex research in hours. This helps to evolve how our teams operate and supports our ability to deliver results at scale."

Laura Kohl, CIO, Morningstar

Availability

AI Teammates are now available in beta, with general availability expected in Q1 FY27.

About Asana

Asana is a leading work management platform for human AI collaboration. Over 170,000 customers like Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic and Suzuki rely on Asana to align teams and accelerate organizational impact. Whether it's managing strategic initiatives, cross-functional programs, or company-wide goals, Asana helps organizations bring clarity to complexity-turning plans into action with AI working alongside teams every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.asana.com.

1TheAgentCompany: Benchmarking LLM Agents on Consequential Real World Tasks, Carnegie Mellon University, 10 Sep 2025.

