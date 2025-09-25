Investment Aims to Double High-Resolution Satellite Capacity to Support European Demand

Planet Labs GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced plans to begin production of next-generation, high-resolution Pelican satellites in Germany. This strategic decision will help Planet better meet growing demand from the European market, responding to an urgent need for persistent and high-performance satellite and intelligence solutions.

This new capital investment in its German operations is, in total, expected to exceed 8 figures, and is anticipated to add up to 70 employees when fully operationalized to Planet's existing team of nearly 150 in its Berlin-based European headquarters.

Planet will continue to manufacture spacecraft in its San Francisco headquarters which we have plans to expand and where the recently announced Pelican production line is now fully ramped and operational. Planet will open this new facility in Berlin to double the overall production capacity of the Pelican fleet.

"We are incredibly excited to soon be building satellites in Germany, and to be doing so in collaboration with the German government as it looks to enhance its capabilities to bolster peace and stability across Europe," said Will Marshall, CEO of Planet Labs PBC and Co-Founder of the Planet group. "Simply put, Europe needs its own eyes, and they need it now. Planet is one of the fastest at building and launching imaging satellites, and this German manufacturing facility will double our capacity for Pelican satellites, bolstering our suite of earth imaging solutions, including our daily scan for broad area monitoring, which only Planet can deliver."

"Without satellite services which include Earth observation our modern way of life would be practically inconceivable. In crisis situations, they are essential for security and the government's ability to act. It is an important signal of commitment to the space sector in Germany that the Earth observation company Planet plans to expand its activities here and establish a satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin. This clearly shows Germany's attractiveness and competitiveness in the space sector, a sector which is strategically and economically important to our future. We have a flourishing New Space ecosystem and need to use this for pioneering innovations and technological sovereignty. The Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space ensures attractive conditions and guarantees that Germany and Europe are among the frontrunners in the space race," said Dorothee Bär, Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space.

"The sky is not the limit! Planet Labs' investment in a new high-tech manufacturing facility in Berlin is more than just a location choice it is a vote of confidence in Germany as a high-tech and space-industry hub. The investment creates skilled jobs, provides broad economic spillovers, strengthens the European supply chain, and underscores Germany's role as a driver of innovation and industrial competence," said Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

"Planet has a long history in Germany, with Berlin serving as our European headquarters," said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs GmbH. "From Berlin, we already contribute significantly to the global management of Planet's constellation and drive our extensive business across the EMEA region. The decision to locate our new manufacturing facility here powerfully underscores our commitment to supporting Germany's long-term economic growth as a European epicenter for global business."

This decision follows strong growth of the business in Europe, including a multi-year €240 million agreement in collaboration with the German government and a key contract with NATO, further solidifying Planet's position as a trusted partner for customers seeking to bolster their strategic capabilities. These agreements reflect a global imperative for enhanced daily monitoring, indication and warning systems, and responsive space capabilities.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space.'

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's future cash flows and revenue, Planet's strategic partnerships, the expansion of the high resolution capacity of Planet's fleet and the delivery of such capacity to Planet customers, and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

