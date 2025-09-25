Anzeige
25.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
Seed Group and Reactive Technologies collaborate to strengthen grid reliability and renewable integration in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to power innovation in the energy and utilities sector, Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has developed a partnership with Reactive Technologies. The alliance will bring novel solutions in grid resilience and energy transition to Dubai and the larger UAE.

Reactive Technologies Logo

Headquartered in 2010 in London, Reactive Technologies is a Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) company with offices in the USA, Australia, and an R&D center in Finland. The company enables transmission and distribution system operators, utilities, and energy market participants to strengthen grid resilience, optimize renewable integration, and enhance decision-making through high-precision grid data analytics. Its patented GridMetrix® platform delivers the world's first direct measurement of grid inertia and system strength.

Globally recognized for its pioneering work, Reactive Technologies has received awards including 'Best Renewable Project of the Year at UK Green Business Awards 2025' and 'Clean Power Energy Transition Changemaker at COP28'. Its partnership with Seed Group, a private company of a Dubai royal family, provides direct access to government entities and decision-makers across the MENA region.

Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies said, "Our partnership with Seed Group marks a significant milestone in our global mission to modernize power systems and accelerate the energy transition. By bringing our patented GridMetrix® platform to the UAE, we are enabling best-in-class, accurate, real-time measurement of grid stability, which is now becoming an essential foundation for safely integrating renewable energy and data centers at scale.

In partnering with Seed Group, we are proud to be able to support both the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy and exciting data center growth ambitions by delivering the trusted measurement data-driven insights needed to build a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy system for the UAE's digital future."

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, commented, "Reactive Technologies is a valuable addition to our partner ecosystem, as its focus on modern grid monitoring and stability solutions complement our goal of supporting the regional growth of innovative companies. Its patented platforms - for inertia measurement, system strength analysis, and real-time grid insights for grid operators, utilities and energy market participants - improve interoperability and deliver actionable intelligence. We believe its technology will support the UAE's transition to low-carbon energy system."

This strategic venture is designed to bolster the stability of modern transmission and distribution systems that integrate renewable energy into the UAE grid, benefiting both enterprises and the wider community. It also aims to advance the nation's broader agenda of building a sustainable energy ecosystem in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

www.reactive-technologies.com
www.seedgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727876/5528766/Reactive_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seed-group-and-reactive-technologies-collaborate-to-strengthen-grid-reliability-and-renewable-integration-in-the-uae-302566490.html

