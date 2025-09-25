GetYourGuide Announces Unlocked Fall 2025 Product Release, Empowering Partners to Be 'Ready for What's Next' in Travel

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourGuide , the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences, is announcing a new suite of features designed to help its partners thrive amid the rapidly evolving demands of the travel industry. The release equips supply partners with tools targeted to simplify operations, enhance their online presence, and capture future demand.

The announcement follows a record-breaking summer for GetYourGuide, which saw more than 23 million travelers book experiences on its platform. This surge in demand also reflects a broader industry movement as global tourist arrivals are up 5% year-over-year and underscores an overall "transition to an experiential economy," as described by Skift in its State of Travel 2025 report .

In this landscape, experience partners face more pressure to stand out and higher expectations. That's why GetYourGuide's latest release provides partners with the tools to not just adapt to changes, but to thrive amid them.

"The travel industry is changing, and our partners need powerful tools to take control of their growth and stand out in a competitive market. This release is about providing exactly that, so they can focus on delivering unforgettable experiences," says Tao Tao, Co-Founder and COO. "From AI that turns customer feedback into actionable, revenue-driving insights to a major expansion into high-demand categories, like Shows & Events in the West End, we are giving our partners the technology and the inventory to connect with a global audience. We are committed to being a trusted and transparent partner that not only keeps pace with the future of travel but helps our partners lead it."

Key features and partner tools in the Unlocked Fall 2025 product release include:

AI-Powered Review Management: Building on the AI-powered review summaries launched this spring, GetYourGuide has now added actionable recommendations to help partners turn customer feedback into business growth. The expanded suite includes enhanced AI-generated summaries with actionable recommendations, a custom link and QR code generator to make collecting reviews easier, and an AI Reply Optimizer that helps partners craft professional, on-brand responses to customer feedback.

Simplified Operations & Logistics: A completely redesigned single-page product details page allows partners to manage their listing from one screen that closely resembles the customer view. This is complemented by the recently launched Pickup Planner and new prescheduled pickup capabilities to streamline and automate logistics.

Significant Category Expansion: A significant inventory expansion into the Shows & Events category, with the addition of over 60 new West End shows, including major productions like Les Misérables and The Lion King. This is part of a broader strategy to introduce new experience categories such as Multi-Day Tours and Theme Parks, with Shows & Events previewed in Spring.

A significant inventory expansion into the Shows & Events category, with the addition of over 60 new West End shows, including major productions like Les Misérables and The Lion King. This is part of a broader strategy to introduce new experience categories such as Multi-Day Tours and Theme Parks, with Shows & Events previewed in Spring. Enhanced Traveler Discovery: To significantly improve how travelers discover and compare experiences, the marketplace now features redesigned activity cards. These new cards highlight trusted customer reviews and offer a streamlined view for easier comparison. This is complemented by new AI-powered filters and an enhanced mobile search, ensuring customers can find the perfect experience with greater speed and confidence.

With this release, GetYourGuide continues its investment in the technology that empowers supply partners in a traditionally offline industry. While industry research from Arival shows that only 12% of experience operators currently use AI, GetYourGuide is driving a significant shift. On its platform, more than 60% of partners are already leveraging AI tools to run their business, freeing them up to focus on what they do best: creating unforgettable experiences. These new features are designed to accelerate that trend and help partners thrive, strengthening the platform's core mission of connecting travelers with the world's best experiences.

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 12,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. Since being founded, the GetYourGuide platform has sold more than 200 million tickets from 35,000 supply partners who leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674648/GetYourGuide_Logo.jpg

