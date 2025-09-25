Bodor Laser Inc.: Bodor Laser Establishes Global Compliance Framework to Set New Standards in Laser Quality

JINAN, China, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodor Laser has established a global compliance framework, designing and manufacturing its products in line with FDA standards in the United States, CE standards in Europe, and UL/CSA standards in North America. This places the company among a select group of manufacturers able to meet the world's toughest benchmarks.

To reinforce that commitment, Bodor now offers a five-year warranty on its three core components - the laser head, laser source and control system - all developed in-house. The pledge is proof of the company's confidence in long-term reliability.

Amid tightening rules across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, Bodor has created a compliance research team and an early-warning system to monitor regulatory changes worldwide. The approach ensures products meet local requirements, giving customers quicker approvals and smoother market entry.

At the same time, the company has invested in its quality infrastructure. A digital platform known as Bodor QMS manages the lifecycle through 18 modules, from R&D and production to traceability and after-sales service. At headquarters, cleanroom workshops hold steady conditions for precision assembly, while each machine undergoes stress tests including 2,000 hours of full-power operation.

Driving this effort is innovation. Annual R&D spending has grown more than 20%, advancing technologies such as beam control, CNC systems, high-power lasers and intelligent control. Backed by over 600 patents, Bodor can develop critical components in-house and adapt quickly as global standards evolve.

That capability has translated into growth. In 2024, the company shipped more than 8,000 laser cutting machines to over 180 countries and regions. It has topped global sales rankings for six years in a row, supported by a worldwide service network promising a 72-hour response. More than one-fifth of employees are dedicated to technical support.

Compliance also runs through Bodor's culture. Employees receive regular training, while an independent quality and compliance department reporting to senior management provides oversight. Looking ahead, the company is incorporating IoT and big data into equipment safety management, enabling remote monitoring and predictive alerts.

For Bodor, compliance is not just about meeting regulations but about investing in trust, quality and leadership. Guided by its vision - "Prime Quality, Prime Service, Global No.1." - the company aims to set new standards and cement its position as a global leader in laser technology.

