Storm Reply, the Reply group company specialising in cloud applications, has completed the development of an API proxy for 1NCE, the operator of the world's largest IoT network in the cloud. The proxy helps 1NCE further simplify integration, increase security and enable the global, scalable operation of IoT applications for 1NCE's 24,000 customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925467978/en/

1NCE manages the new proxy to optimise IoT workflows for customers and replace complex individual solutions with an intuitive, central interface.

1NCE manages the new proxy to optimise IoT workflows for customers and replace complex individual solutions with an intuitive, central interface. Storm Reply supported 1NCE in restructuring the API layer, with communication between 1NCE's customer-facing application and the backend running through the proxy. Whether activating IoT SIM cards, device management or analysis functions all processes can be handled via the API. This adds further simplicity for 1NCE platform users, who can implement their IoT ecosystems more efficiently, shorten development times and reduce operating costs.

A special highlight of the application is the continuous traceability of all data flows from the networked device to connected systems. The transparency is also retained in heterogeneous IT landscapes with several cloud providers or third-party solutions. This significantly accelerates the error diagnosis and increases the operational safety of complex IoT setups.

The uniform API is an important support point for the 1NCE platform and ensures seamless integration of all services and products. The application, based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), meets the highest demands on scalability, security and availability. Automatic access tests protect business critical data, while continuous monitoring ensures a high level of performance

Jan Sulaiman, Vice President of Global IoT Solutions from 1NCE added: "From the beginning, 1NCE's mission has been to make IoT uncomplicated and affordable. With the new API proxy, Storm Reply is helping our customers integrate their solutions at a truly global scale."

The proxy already processes more than 18,000 API calls per second, reliably supporting more than 24,000 customers and providing extra support for 1NCE's rapidly expanding customer base. The solution paves the way for agile and secure business models that build on data and connectivity from Industry 4.0 to smart metering to energy and sustainable urban infrastructure

Storm Reply

Storm Reply is specialised in the design and implementation of innovative Cloud-based solutions and services. Through consolidated expertise in the creation and management of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud solutions, Storm Reply supports important companies in Europe and all over the world in the implementation of Cloud-based systems and applications. Storm Reply is AWS Premier Consulting Partner. www.storm.reply.com

1NCE

1NCE provides a comprehensive software platform for connected products, delivering seamless IoT connectivity across more than 170 countries. The platform empowers customers to securely and reliably capture device data, transforming it into actionable insights. By accelerating IoT adoption, shortening time-to-market for data collection projects, extending device lifecycles, and enabling efficient sensor management from deployment through end-of-life, 1NCE drives greater efficiency and value throughout the entire IoT ecosystem. www.1nce.com/en-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925467978/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761