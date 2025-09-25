Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 10:07
1,500 Euro
-0,66 % -0,010
25.09.2025 10:18 Uhr
Pensana Plc - New Corporate Presentation

Pensana Plc - New Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

New Corporate Presentation

Pensana Plc (PRE.LSE) is pleased to announce that it has uploaded a new corporate presentation to its website.

The presentation sets out the strategic direction of the Company's Longonjo project and the importance of establishing a rare earth value chain supporting the United States and allied growth industries of robotics, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, offshore wind and defence.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


