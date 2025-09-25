iScreen Introduces Full iOS 26 Compatibility With New Creative Features and Expanding Global Reach

App ranks No.1 in Graphic Design in the U.S. and worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen iScreen Information Technology Co., Ltd. today announced that its flagship mobile personalization application, iScreen, now offers full support for Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 26, reinforcing its leadership in the global customization market.

Enhanced Compatibility and Creative Features

With the official release of iOS 26, Apple has unveiled a series of innovative visual advancements, most notably the Liquid Glass effect and immersive depth wallpapers.

In response, iScreen has swiftly optimized its platform to ensure full compatibility, introducing Liquid Glass widgets, enhanced support for maintaining True Tone across widgets, customizable 3D wallpaper templates, and additional personalization functions.

These features, combining enhanced compatibility and creativity, deliver a more interactive and visually engaging mobile personalization experience for users worldwide.

Popular Features and Customization Options

iScreen features over 1,000 customizable widgets for lifestyle, health, and productivity, including flip albums, calendars, and clocks.

iScreen offers interactive and gamified tools on homescreen, such as bubble wrap, playing a virtual piano, interacting with plushies or simulated appliances, slot machines, mini-games like Pac-Man, and caring for the fish in a virtual aquarium.

The app also provides creative tools such as DIY wallpapers, social interaction features, and charging animations, allowing users to share photos, track real-time distance and moods, and enjoy daily updated themes from minimalist designs to AI-generated art.

Dynamic Island supports interactive pets, plants, and animations. Integrated with iOS 18 custom Control Center features, the app enables full flexibility for widgets and layouts while maintaining visual consistency, delivering a truly unique and expressive mobile experience.

Market Recognition and Position

The application has surpassed 100 million global users, ranking among the top three desktop customization platforms worldwide.

Earlier this month, Apple highlighted iScreen in its "Today" section for five consecutive days, reaching 128 countries and regions. This level of editorial attention not only affirms the app's design quality but also signals the growing relevance of mobile personalization tools across international markets.

About Xiamen iScreen

Xiamen iScreen Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile personalization company dedicated to innovation, R&D, and delivering exceptional user experiences.

