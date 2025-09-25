R17 Ventures AG wins big at Web Excellence Awards





On 22 September 2025, it was announced that leading digital marketing agency, R17 Ventures AG, walked away with sixteen awards at the 16th season of the prestigious Web Excellence Awards, a global competition recognising innovation and achievement in digital marketing.

The agency, who have already accumulated a number of awards over the past few years - including top digital advertising agency in the world at the Clutch 100 Awards - won for work spanning several categories and countries, underlining its commitment to its clients, growing global presence and performance-driven approach.

The full list of awards won by R17 Ventures AG on September 22, 2025 at the Web Excellence Awards includes:

Marketing & Advertising - Paid Ads:

Alpinte (Switzerland) - Best Marketing/Advertising: Paid Ads

Fliggs Mobile (USA) - Best Marketing/Advertising: Paid Ads

frsh (Schweiz) - Best Marketing/Advertising: Paid Ads

Payroll Plus (Switzerland) - Best Marketing/Advertising: Paid Ads

Tata iMali (South Africa) - Best Marketing/Advertising: Paid Ads

Social Media

AI Tails (USA/Switzerland) - Best Social Media: Animal Welfare

frsh (Switzerland) - Best Social Media: Health & Wellness

Ninety One (Global) - Best Social Media: Finance

Save Armenia (USA) - Best Social Media: Cause Awareness

Web Development

GEAK24.ch (Switzerland) - Best Website: Home Renovation

GotPost (Switzerland) - Best Website: Innovative & Experimental

GotPost (Switzerland) - Best Website: Software Development

Myant Care360 (Canada) - Best Website: Medical

Natural Swiss Foods (Switzerland) - Best Website: Beverages

PB Swiss Tools (USA) - Best Website: Consumer Goods

UMA Performance (Switzerland) - Best Website: Animal Welfare

The wins coincide with major leadership changes at R17 Ventures AG. Long-serving CEO, Raphael Rohner, is stepping down in mid-October 2025 to spend more time with his family. Rohner will continue to advise the agency in a non-executive capacity.

Taking over as CEO and board member is Mariangela Coco.

Coco is a stalwart in digital marketing. She has previously worked at Microsoft Italy, leading international digital advertising teams at EF Education First, and in other senior digital acquisition roles. She has been consulting R17 on strategic operational alignment since January 2025 and is described by the company as well placed to strengthen its client-centric and innovation-first approach.

The agency also confirmed that Marie-Josephine Bourquin will join the board and take over as CFO from Andreas Graf. Bourquin has experience as a CFO across SaaS and digital service companies, which she will be bringing to R17.

In addition, Nicholas Hänny, co-founder, CEO & CMO of NIKIN AG and co-founder of Togeco, joins the board. Hänny has a background in successfully growing and scaling brands - both his own, as well as other D2C/direct-to-consumer brands like Dropz.

Marc Degen, Chairman of R17 Ventures AG, said:

"We thank Raphael and Andreas for their years of dedication and leadership, which have been instrumental in shaping R17. Raphael will remain a special advisor, and we wish both him and Andreas well in their next chapters. At the same time, we welcome Mariangela, Marie-Josephine, and Nicholas. R17 has always had an innovation-first approach, and I am encouraged by how this new leadership team will continue to deliver solutions that ensure our clients receive the best possible outcomes."

The combination of global recognition at the Web Excellence Awards and the new leadership appointments marks what the company describes as a new chapter in its growth.