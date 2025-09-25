Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Xetra
25.09.25 | 10:55
136,14 Euro
-1,19 % -1,64
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,00136,1211:20
136,00136,1611:19
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 10:42 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tech Mahindra Joins Hands with AMD to Drive Next-Gen Hybrid Multi-Cloud Transformation for Global Enterprises

PUNE, India, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced an agreement with AMD, the leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, to accelerate enterprise transformation through next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI adoption. The collaboration aims to empower enterprises across key sectors, including manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare, to harness the full potential of AI-driven infrastructure.

Tech_Mahindra_Logo

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will integrate AMD's compute engines and infrastructure with its Cloud BlazeTech solution to drive AI adoption across enterprise workloads. It plans to develop new solutions to enable enterprises to optimize workloads across end-user devices, servers, and cloud infrastructure, including public, private, and hybrid environments.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "Enterprises worldwide are scrambling to maximize ROI while navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems. Our strategic agreement with AMD is a step towards delivering next-generation hyper scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. Through these solutions, we aim to enable customers to optimize performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control."

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD said, "Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency they need to scale. By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

Tech Mahindra and AMD are embarking on a multi-year collaboration with a comprehensive roadmap focused on infrastructure optimization and AI enablement. Leveraging leadership in compute and software capabilities from AMD, and Tech Mahindra's deep industry experience, this collaboration will empower customers to harness AI-driven innovation, delivering critical business value and operational outcomes.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539364/Tech_Mahindra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-joins-hands-with-amd-to-drive-next-gen-hybrid-multi-cloud-transformation-for-global-enterprises-302566936.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
