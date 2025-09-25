Driving Global Growth: XCMG Crane Expands International Deliveries

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of the third quarter of 2025, XCMG Crane, a specialized hoisting machinery business unit of XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425), achieved intensive overseas deliveries, with multiple batches of premium cranes shipped to key markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Featuring a strong product lineup with a high degree of customization, these deliveries demonstrate XCMG's growing role in the global construction equipment supply chain and its ability to meet varied customer needs with dependable, China-proven solutions.

European Market: Purpose-Built Design for Tight Work Environments

On September 22, several XCMG XCR50_E rough-terrain cranes set sail for the European market. This batch of cranes is precisely tailored to European customer requirements, with distinctive advantages in design and customization:

2.5 meter ultra-narrow body design that complies with EU transport regulations, significantly enhancing adaptability and maneuverability in confined job sites.

1.1 meter extra-large cab designed around the operating habits of European crane users, offering ample space and greater comfort for taller operators.

Middle East Projects: Fleet Solutions for Demanding Oilfield Applications

A month earlier, XCMG delivered more than 50 customized cranes to international markets. This comprehensive lineup, including XCMG's core models of 130-ton, 100-ton, and 50-ton capacity cranes, is now being deployed in key oilfield construction projects across the markets, taking on the severe challenges of extreme heat, sandstorms, and complex operating conditions. Addressing the stringent standards and demanding requirements of local oilfield development, the fleet was designed with tiered configurations, enabling efficient coordination across the full spectrum of operations-from heavy structural lifting to precise equipment installation and specialized construction tasks.

Southeast Asia Expansion: Intelligent Equipment Supporting Major Projects

On July 14, the second batch of intelligent wheeled and crawler cranes for a large-scale alumina project in Southeast Asia officially set out for delivery. This powerful fleet includes a full range of XCMG wheeled and crawler crane models from 50 to 500 tons, highlighting the company's leadership in engineering innovation. By empowering international engineering projects with the following China-proven crane models, the delivery is set to advance global modernization:

XGC500A delivers a lifting capacity of 500 tons, ideally suited for heavy-duty operations at high altitudes.

XLC130 and XLC200M meet various requirements in steel structure assembly and plant construction.

XGC85 and XGTC65, with flexible configurations and strong adaptability to varied terrains, enable rapid deployment in complex job sites.

XCT50_Y wheeled crane offers exceptional mobility, easy transfer between sites, and precise, efficient lifting. With multiple boom combinations, it can address a wide range of steel structure installation needs.

"XCMG has always been at the forefront of technology. Its highly adaptable products and solutions align perfectly with our construction needs, delivering an outstanding operating experience. This is exactly what impresses us most about XCMG," said Mr. Thomas, a project representative. This feedback reflects the equipment's strong performance, operator-focused design, and dependable results on the job site.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-global-growth-xcmg-crane-expands-international-deliveries-302566952.html