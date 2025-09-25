Veterans For Veterans: Veterans Backing Veterans Through Service-Related Injuries

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2024, Veterans for Veterans was created with a simple but powerful idea: to ensure those who served their country are properly supported when they face service-related injuries.

As Remembrance Day approaches - when the nation reflects on the sacrifices made by service personnel - Veterans for Veterans is urging ex-service men and women affected by hearing loss and other service-related injuries to come forward and seek the support they deserve. Growing numbers of veterans are reaching out to the organisation, reflecting the scale of the challenge and growing awareness of help available.

Unlike many other organisations in the sector, Veterans for Veterans was founded by former armed forces personnel who understand first-hand the long-term impact of hearing injuries. They have quickly grown in response to demand, with more and more veterans now coming forward for support with a range of service-related injuries.

Beyond supporting claims, Veterans for Veterans provides the kind of guidance and solidarity that many feel was missing when they left the armed forces. Navigating complex and often life-altering changes, such as hearing loss, can be overwhelming without the right support.

Many feel let down by the lack of guidance and support after leaving the forces, and Veterans for Veterans bridges that gap, offering practical direction through the claims process alongside understanding from fellow veterans.

Richard Spence, founding member and senior veteran advisor at Veterans for Veterans, as well as a former Army Officer with over 30 years of service, said:

"Our mission is simple: to stand shoulder to shoulder with veterans. Having lived and served in the same environments, our team understands the challenges of hearing loss and the impact of leaving the forces without the right support. That shared bond of service is at the heart of what we do, ensuring no veteran has to face these challenges alone."

One veteran who turned to Veterans for Veterans earlier this year, shared:

"I struggled with hearing loss for years and never thought I could do anything about it. Veterans for Veterans made the process straightforward and treated me with real understanding. Thanks to them, I feel supported - not just financially, but personally too."

Their primary focus has been noise-induced hearing injuries, as they remain one of the most prevalent issues facing veterans in the UK, yet awareness of the help available remains low. Veterans for Veterans is determined to change that - ensuring that those who served are given the backing they need to take the next step forward.

About Veterans for Veterans



Veterans for Veterans is a trading style of One Claims Management, a UK-based claims management company specialising in noise-induced hearing loss cases brought by former armed forces personnel against the Ministry of Defence. Founded by veterans, they are proud to have many former armed forces personnel on their team. The organisation provides trusted, expert support from people who understand the lived experiences of service life.

