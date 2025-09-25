The global wearable band market is booming with a record 50.2 million devices shipped in Q2 2025, up 13% from the same quarter last year, according to new Omdia research. Strong demand for entry-level basic devices combined with more advanced tracking features is expanding the market. Omdia forecasts 8% growth in 2025, with a further 9% increase expected in 2026.

Smartwatch resurgence to catch up to basic watches

"Interest in wearable bands is booming, driven by a growing consumer focus on health, fitness and sports," said Jack Leathem, Analyst at Omdia. "They have become a core interface for health, fitness and wellness apps as consumers continue to prioritize personal health and fitness. This trend will continue to fuel growth, particularly as innovations enable expansion into medical and clinical markets. Smartwatches will be the key driver for the continued expansion, while we expect the uptake of basic watches to reach a large audience of first time-buyers."

"Finding new use-cases are key not only for attracting new audience groups, but also for evolving vendors' business models," added Leathem. "Cellular-enabled devices support safety-conscious users across age-groups, and drive adoption of kid's wearables in selected markets. Smartwatches with 5G connectivity, such as the latest Apple Watch models, appeal to users seeking better real-time connectivity and stand-alone functionality and might be more inclined to upgrade. Additionally, Apple's iPhone Air marks a critical milestone moving toward eSIM-only as it simplifies digital purchasing and subscription services."

"In 2024, the wearable band market was valued at US$36.6 billion, and is expected to surpass US$40 billion for the first time by the end of 2025," commented Omdia Research Manager, Cynthia Chen. "Still, amid fierce competition and unpredictable upgrade cycles, vendors are expanding their offerings to support revenue and profit growth. Smartwatches account for 69% share of the market in H2 2025, despite being only 32% of shipments. Finding effective ways to encourage consumers to upgrade as they replace older products will be critical for vendors. Additionally, tapping into subscription revenues through value-added services, connectivity subscriptions and partnerships that leverage the almost 500-million-active user installed base will be high on vendors' agendas. But it is also key for vendors to truly understand what drives users towards wearables to capture upselling and cross-selling opportunities, such as the appeal of easy-to-interpret metrics and community features."

