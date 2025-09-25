American Meltblown & Filtration, Inc. Rebrands as American Filter Manufacturing Inc.

AFM rebrand highlights private-label expertise, expanded global reach, and complete solutions for water, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets.

RENSSELAER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / American Meltblown & Filtration, Inc. (AMBF) announced today it will officially change its name to American Filter Manufacturing Inc. (AFM), effective October 1, 2025. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a meltblown cartridge specialist into a large-scale filtration manufacturer with one of the most complete product lines in the industry.

American Filter Manufacturing

American Filter Manufacturing - AFM Liquid Filter Housings - LFH

Founded in 2011, AFM has built its reputation on "Filtration Without Compromise", delivering solutions that protect water, processes, and people worldwide. Operating from a 148,000 sq. ft. U.S. facility with over 100 employees, AFM manufactures meltblown, pleated, string-wound, high-flow, carbon, and membrane cartridges.

As part of AFM's commitment to having the most complete product line, its sister company, Liquid Filter Housings, Inc. (LFH) will merge into AFM. Continuing to operate as Liquid Filter Housings, it supplies the industry's most durable liquid filtration housings solutions. Together, AFM and LFH deliver a complete filtration solution-cartridges, medias, and housings engineered to work seamlessly as one system.

AFM specializes in private-label manufacturing, controlling every step of production - from raw plastic pellets to finished products. This vertical integration ensures consistent quality, reliability, and flexibility to meet diverse customer needs. Products are shipped across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Australia, serving industries such as water treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial/chemical processing.

"As our capabilities have expanded, the name American Filter Manufacturing reflects both who we are today and where we're headed," said Fred Geyer, President. "Together with LFH, we're proud to deliver full-system filtration solutions while investing in new technologies that address tomorrow's challenges."

The company's leadership and ownership remain unchanged. Customers will begin seeing the new AFM name and branding in October 2025.

Media Contact:

Adam Albrecht

Vice President

American Filter Manufacturing Inc.

adam.albrecht@afm.us

www.afm.us





SOURCE: American Filter Manufacturing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/american-meltblown-and-filtration-inc.-rebrands-as-american-filter-man-1077543