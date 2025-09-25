Fetcherr Raises $42M in Series C Funding Led by Salesforce Ventures

Existing investors Battery Ventures, Left Lane Capital, and M-Fund also joined to fuel Fetcherr's global growth and cross-industry expansion

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Fetcherr, a pioneer in generative AI for strategic decision-making, today announced the closing of a $42 million Series C funding round led by Salesforce Ventures. Previous investors Battery Ventures, Left Lane Capital and M-Fund also participated, signaling continued confidence in Fetcherr's category-defining performance and vision to transform the travel sector and beyond.

"Fetcherr has established itself as an essential revenue driver and a turnkey technology partner for some of the world's leading airlines," said Roy Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Fetcherr. "We're thrilled to welcome Salesforce Ventures as a growth partner. With the support of our investors, we're set to expand beyond aviation and into other legacy sectors where real-time, data-driven decision-making is long overdue."

Fetcherr is the industry's first AI-native market engine designed to understand complex market dynamics, forecast demand, and generate real-time pricing, inventory and resource management decisions based on predicted market behavior across all variables. Fetcherr's proprietary system, anchored by its Large Market Model (LMM), has already delivered significant impact for airline partners by enabling granular, predictive pricing that responds instantly to market demand.

"Industries across the board are undergoing seismic shifts with AI - the need for intelligent, automated systems isn't optional, it's more critical than ever," said Nowi Kallen, Managing Director at Salesforce Ventures. "Fetcherr's AI platform is expanding the possibilities of generative AI for enterprises still dependent on outdated logic and forecasting. We look forward to supporting their next chapter of global growth and expansion into new domains."

The new capital will accelerate Fetcherr's ongoing growth trajectory as it enters new international markets and industries, earning its place among next-generation technology leaders reshaping enterprise infrastructure. Airlines already using Fetcherr's technology can make automated, insight-backed micro and macro decisions, powered by multi-dimensional views of the global market and economy. A growing partner network, including Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, WestJet, Viva Aerobus and Azul, underscores Fetcherr's rapid rise and potential across industries.

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is a generative AI company that has developed a unique, AI-driven market engine. Its proprietary Large Market Model (LMM) revolutionizes business decision-making by generating real-time market insights from diverse data sources and seamlessly executing critical business decisions through its advanced AI architecture. Built on deep learning principles, Fetcherr's transparent approach offers explainable insights for predictive pricing, inventory management, and resource optimization. This secure, cloud-based, and seamless solution integrates easily with existing infrastructure, reducing IT overhead and enabling swift adoption. Fetcherr disrupts traditional, rule-based revenue systems, leveraging deep learning to position businesses to become next-generation, AI-driven organizations. For more information, please visit www.fetcherr.io.

