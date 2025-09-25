Higher-Education Institutions Turn to Mentavi Health to Reduce Diagnostic Delays and Support Student Success

Mentavi's clinically validated, asynchronous ADHD assessment - recently published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry - shortens wait times from months to days and empowers students to access timely support.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / As the back-to-school season begins, the strain of transition extends beyond students to parents, professors, and staff. Limited campus resources often mean long waits for ADHD, anxiety, or depression evaluations, delaying care and harming academic performance.

Mentavi Health 's clinically validated, asynchronous Diagnostic Evaluation - the first online assessment for adult ADHD validated against the current standard of care and now peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry - reduces waits from weeks to days, giving students timely answers when they matter most.

"Early identification and treatment of ADHD and related mental health conditions is crucial for improved clinical outcomes," said Mentavi Health Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., MMM. "Timely diagnosis allows students to access the right accommodations and support to stay on track academically and personally."

Mentavi now serves more than a dozen higher-education institutions nationwide and has completed over 20,000 student evaluations, demonstrating both the scalability of its services and the value institutions place on timely, validated mental health support. Publication in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, one of the field's leading peer-reviewed journals, further underscores Mentavi's commitment to scientific rigor and expanding evidence-based access to care.

"For many of our students, the greatest challenge isn't the classroom itself but the invisible barriers that prevent them from accessing the accommodations they are entitled to under federal law," said Jana Garnett, DSPS Coordinator/Director at Santa Barbara City College. "By making professional diagnoses accessible and affordable, Mentavi gives our students a pathway to the support they need to persist and succeed in college."

Efficient and affordable support

Students can complete the Diagnostic Evaluation independently in one to two hours. Each evaluation is reviewed by a licensed, doctorate-level clinician - not automated AI - with results delivered within five days. Students may then share their results with the appropriate offices at their college or university to discuss accommodations or treatment options when warranted.?

Alternatively, in over 40 states, students can choose to meet with a Mentavi clinician to explore therapy, medical treatment, or coaching. This flexibility allows institutions to either keep students within their own health systems or to expand support through Mentavi's nationwide network. At $189 per evaluation, Mentavi's service is also far more affordable than traditional in-clinic assessments.

Improved student outcomes and institutional reputation

Early and accurate diagnosis empowers students to understand their challenges, access the right support, and adopt strategies that improve performance, strengthen retention, and build adaptability for life after graduation. For institutions, providing timely answers demonstrates a commitment to student well-being and reduces the risk of students falling behind.

"With national discussions underway about stimulant and non-stimulant treatments, and with increasing state-level scrutiny of AI in healthcare, Mentavi stands out by combining validated assessments with a human-centered model: every evaluation is reviewed by a licensed clinician, ensuring accuracy and accountability," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.

"Our mission has always been to make clinically validated mental health care accessible and affordable. As the new school year begins, higher-education institutions seek proven ways to support their students while managing limited resources. By partnering with Mentavi, colleges and universities can offer timely, evidence-based diagnosis and care as appropriate that reduces the stress families, faculty, and staff feel during this critical transition period."

For more information, visit Mentavi Health or ADHD Online . The Mentavi Health Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. Study results were published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry on September 8, 2025 (J Clin Psychiatry 2025;86(3):25m15846; doi:10.4088/JCP.25m15846).

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care. For more information, visit mentavi.com .

