QumulusAI Appoints Former Applied Digital CTO Michael Maniscalco as CEO to Lead Growth in AI Infrastructure Market

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / QumulusAI, a provider of GPU-powered cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Michael Maniscalco as Chief Executive Officer to propel the company through a rapid growth phase.

Maniscalco, formerly CTO of Applied Digital, brings deep expertise in scaling high-performance computing platforms - under his leadership at Applied Digital, his team deployed 6,000 state-of-the-art GPUs in 12 months. At QumulusAI, he will drive expansion of the company's differentiated approach of owning the full stack - from energy and data centers to GPU-accelerated cloud services - delivering cost-efficient, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure with the speed to move fast and the scale to grow with customers.

The company also announced two additional executive appointments: Ryan DiRocco as Chief Technology Officer and Stephen Hunton as Chief Marketing Officer. DiRocco, previously CTO at Performive LLC, a leading VMware-focused managed multicloud provider. In this role, he will oversee QumulusAI's technical strategy, ensuring products are secure, high-performing, and aligned with customer needs, while guiding clients' smooth, cost-effective adoption of AI.

Hunton, who most recently served as Head of Global Social and Content Experience at IBM, adds global marketing expertise from Google, YouTube and Chevrolet. In this role, Hunton will focus on establishing the brand as the category leader in AI infrastructure - driving market visibility, accelerating enterprise adoption, and building the momentum that will fuel long-term value for customers and partners/investors.

The strengthened leadership team will focus on expanding market presence, accelerating product innovation, and building strategic partnerships as QumulusAI advances its mission to make enterprise-grade AI supercomputing more accessible.

"These appointments mark a pivotal inflection point for QumulusAI," said Steve Gertz, Chairman of the Board. "AI adoption is accelerating across every industry, and the ability to deliver scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure has become a critical enabler. Michael, Ryan, and Stephen bring proven expertise in building technology platforms, scaling infrastructure, and creating global brands. This team has the vision and execution experience needed to establish QumulusAI as a premier AI infrastructure provider."

"The demand for scalable AI infrastructure is one of the fastest-growing markets in tech," said Steven Dickens, CEO & Principal Analyst at HyperFrame Research. "QumulusAI's model of controlling the full stack positions it to deliver performance and economics that many enterprises simply can't get from hyperscalers. Adding Michael Maniscalco as CEO is a strong signal the company is ready to scale."

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company building the most resilient distributed AI cloud, by innovating around power, data center and GPU-based cloud services-the company delivers access at hyperspeed to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively.

