Swiss company Insolight inaugurated a 250?kW agrivoltaic installation on apple, pear, and apricot orchards in Conthey, producing 300?MWh per year for the grid, in collaboration with Agroscope, Romande Energie, and the canton of Valais.From pv magazine France Swiss company Insolight commissioned its latest agrivoltaic installation on September 18th, built on the site of one of its partners, the Agroscope Federal Center for Agronomy, in Conthey, Switzerland. "This isn't our first pilot installation on the site. We started in 2021 with two small solar demonstrators that were used to power our models, ...

