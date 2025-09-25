In a world where product cycles are measured in months, THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION stands proudly apart. Launched in 2018 by +AUDIO, it remains the first true high-fidelity, audiophile-grade, single-cabinet stereo system in more than 60 years a breakthrough made possible by the company's unique proprietary acoustic technology. For the first time since the golden age of hi-fi, vinyl lovers can enjoy real stereo separation and uncompromised sound from a compact, elegant all-in-one system.

THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION features Pro-Ject's audiophile carbon-fiber tonearm and Ortofon's premium 2M Red cartridge, bringing reference-level performance to an all-in-one format. Available online at www.plusaudio.com

Unlike typical electronics designed for obsolescence, the SPECIAL EDITION was created to endure technically, visually, and emotionally. It shares the same philosophy as timeless icons such as the Rolex Submariner and the Lacoste polo shirt: perfected once, and never needing to be replaced.

Each unit is handcrafted in walnut wood cabinetry and fitted with reference-grade components, combining audiophile performance with mid-century design elegance. From the very first day of launch, it has been backed by a Swiss luxury watch-inspired warranty and factory refurbishing program, ensuring that every player can be reconditioned and restored to like-new condition for decades.

This isn't nostalgia. It's enduring quality in its purest form.

Alexander Ahnebrink, Chief Designer, Plus Audio: "Our goal was to design and engineer it to stand for many years. It took 2 years for development and now, after 7 years from the date of launch, consumers are still looking for it as from the first day, owners of 2018 units still feel it was their best purchase ever. That means mission accomplished."

AVAILABLE ONLINE FROM

www.plusaudio.com and www.richersounds.com

