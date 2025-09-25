Highlighting three decades of building trusted partnerships and shaping the future of work

Atrium, a global leader in Extended Workforce Management and Talent Solutions, commemorates its 30th anniversary today, honoring three decades of redefining how organizations attract, engage, and manage talent. Inspired by her belief that the employee experience should extend to all workers, CEO Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal founded Atrium in New York City in 1995. This philosophy established a candidate-centered culture that set Atrium apart in the marketplace.

Staying true to its Applicant-Centric foundation, Atrium has grown from a boutique staffing firm into a workforce management industry leader. It now boasts 20 locations worldwide, approximately 250 internal employees, a community of over 20,000 contractors, and more than 1,000 programs nationwide, delivering innovative solutions while maintaining personalized service.

"I'm incredibly grateful as I reflect on the growth and impact Atrium has achieved over the years," said Cenni-Leventhal. "From day one, our mission has been to connect top talent to amazing opportunities while creating strong, lasting partnerships. We've built our success on a foundation of client trust, team excellence, and a commitment to putting people first, principles that continue to drive our growth and market leadership."

Reflecting on Three Decades of Growth and Innovation

Since 1995, Atrium has focused on expanding its capabilities to support businesses of all sizes, from emerging startups to Fortune 500 leaders. Offering scalable, customized programs that refine contingent workforce management and provide access to top-tier talent, Atrium has become a trusted partner and strategic advisor for some of the world's most recognized brands.

Key milestones in Atrium's journey include:

Atrium achieved Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification in 2003, positioning Atrium to actively mentor emerging women-owned businesses and set industry standards for inclusive business practices.

In 2008, continuing to act as an industry trailblazer, Atrium launched a specialized division for enterprise contingent program management called AtriumWORKS. Today, AtriumWORKS stands as a recognized Market Leader, delivering a suite of highly customized enterprise solutions, including MSP, EOR/AOR, IC Compliance, Direct Sourcing, and Early Talent programs as a recognized Market Leader.

Atrium developed and launched Engagent, a proprietary technology platform that revolutionized 1099 contractor vetting and independent contractor compliance, in 2015. This cutting-edge solution addresses critical industry pain points related to contractor classification and compliance risks, providing clients with unprecedented visibility and control over their contingent workforce compliance.

In 2023, Atrium expanded its global service capabilities by entering the EMEA region. This strategic investment strengthens Atrium's ability to deliver comprehensive workforce solutions internationally while capturing emerging opportunities in high-growth markets.

A Commitment to the Future of Work

With the workforce landscape constantly evolving, Atrium remains dedicated to upholding its people-first approach while leveraging emerging technology and innovating with enhanced solutions.

"As we look to the future, we're proud of the relationships we've built and remain focused on creating value for our clients, candidates, and the communities we support," added Cenni-Leventhal. "We're dedicated to meeting the needs of an ever-changing workforce, without ever losing sight of the human connections at the heart of our work."

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified Talent Solutions and Extended Workforce Management leader. For three decades, our customized services have provided the world's largest brands access to top talent and helped organizations optimize their contingent workforce programs to maximize results.

AtriumWORKS is a specialized division of Atrium with expertise in the design, deployment, and management of programs to help companies manage their extended workforce. AtriumWORKS offerings include Managed Service Provider (MSP), EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Direct Sourcing, Early Talent Administration, and HR Advisory Services.

All of Atrium's solutions fully integrate with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking, and vendor management systems. Please visit www.atriumglobal.com to learn more about our services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.

