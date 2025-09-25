Humanetics today announced the completed merger of mg-sensor GmbH into its operations, uniting both companies under the Humanetics Europe GmbH name effective from now on. Both organizations are part of Humanetics, and this integration strengthens their shared commitment to developing advanced safety technologies for the automotive industry.

"This merger brings together two highly skilled teams that have collaborated for years in advancing safety-critical technologies," said Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety.

mg-sensor GmbH is known for its specialized sensor technology used in vehicle safety systems and crash test dummy integration. Humanetics Europe GmbH brings complementary expertise in crash test dummies, instrumentation, and safety system development. The merger brings these capabilities together under one structure to support innovation, streamline operations, and better serve customers worldwide.

The merger aligns with Humanetics' global strategy to simplify its organizational structure and create more responsive, integrated development and support platforms. Customers will see benefits in faster response times, improved alignment with international quality and cybersecurity standards, and continued delivery of precision-engineered products.

"By unifying our engineering capabilities and resources, we are not only increasing operational efficiency but also setting a strong foundation for the next generation of intelligent sensor solutions," said Roderick Verschut, Managing Director of Humanetics Europe GmbH. "This integration strengthens our ability to support customers with a broader range of solutions and deeper technical insight."

Dr. Andreas Marroquin, Managing Director of Humanetics Europe GmbH, added: "It's a step forward that enables faster innovation cycles. Being responsive to and prepared for our customer needs is the foundation of our business, by combining our resources, we're improving how we work and how we support our customers."

About Humanetics (Website: https://www.humaneticsgroup.com/)

Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive active safety SW testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. The group has over 1100 employees located in facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

