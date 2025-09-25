Consultancy recognized for its exceptional global impact, robust service portfolio, and commitment to quality and compliance

PQE Group is proud to announce it has been honored with the Stellar Business "Best Life Sciences Company in Maryland" Award. Stellar Business Awards is a premier recognition platform celebrating outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders across multiple sectors. Its mission is to honor innovation, leadership, and success, giving businesses the visibility and credibility they deserve. It honors outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who are making a significant impact in their fields.

Selected as this year's award recipient, PQE US was recognized by the Stellar Business Award Committee based on PQE US "exceptional global impact, robust service portfolio, and commitment to quality and compliance." PQE Group, established by Founder and CEO Gilda D'Incerti in 1998 in Florence, Italy, has become a global organization with more than 40 offices around the world, 23 legal entities, and 2000+ employees. Its effective project management and cost effectiveness are results of the focus on employee support and resources and its commitment to an inclusive work environment, all of which were taken into consideration when being evaluated by the Stellar Business Award Committee's values of promoting businesses that prioritize both employees and customers. PQE's dedication to supporting pharmaceutical and medical device companies through all phases of a product's life cycle were also taken into account during the review process. The Committee noted that "PQE displayed all of the qualities that we look for when determining excellence qualities that include outstanding growth, service to their communities, and excellent business practices. We determined that they excel in these criteria as the top Life Sciences Company in Maryland, USA."

"I am pleased that PQE Group has received this important, and very gratifying recognition," said Gilda D'Incerti, Founder CEO of PQE Group. "I've always maintained that people are at the center of my business. My main focus for over 26 years has been giving my employees the resources and support they need to achieve the results that PQE has seen. This award further illustrates that, in addition to having services and solutions in place to support clients' needs and provide them innovative solutions through a full array of industry services, the company our clients entrust their business with maintains a commitment to a work environment with no discrimination, where transparency and respect come first. These are our strengths."

PQE Group has been the recipient of numerous additional awards and certifications. In addition to the Stellar Business Award, these include, for the past four consecutive years, a "Great Place to Work" Certification, with more than 90% of its employees expressing pride in their work and trust in leadership; A Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification, which ensures that PQE Group has met the stringent eligibility criteria to be classified as a women-owned enterprise; and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, ensuring clients that their information management systems are risk-aware and that PQE Group's solutions can proactively identify and address weaknesses. The company also has an EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, and has completed and released both a 2023 and 2024 Sustainability Report, an EU regulation aligning with Europe's strict CSRD standards that require large companies to disclose detailed information on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in a standardized, transparent, and comparable format.

About PQE

With over 2,000 employees, PQE Group is a woman-owned leading Life Science consulting firm, providing high-quality solutions in GCP, GLP, GMP, and GDP areas to both industry giants and small-mid-size businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability and with a global presence through its 40+ offices located around the world, PQE Group continues to set industry benchmarks and drive positive change in the Life Science sector. The Group's CEO Founder, Gilda D'Incerti, has also launched ReSQ-UP, a groundbreaking initiative in the Clinical Research Organizations field, focusing on supporting emerging startups in women's health (FemTech), medical devices, and innovations in the medical cannabis sector.

